What Mahomes Has To Prove Moving Forward
The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills in week 9, which isn't anything out of the ordinary for the Chiefs, but what was uncharacteristic was how Patrick Mahomes played in their loss. The Chiefs' offensive line failed Mahomes, with him getting hit 15 times and being sacked five times.
A silver lining for the Chiefs moving forward is that they played the worst game they possibly could, and it was still a one-score game. Unfortunately for Mahomes, his poor performance puts him firmly outside of MVP consideration.
Week 9 Overreactions
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article overreacting to the games played in week 9 of the NFL. One of those overreactions is that Josh Allen has drawn even with Mahomes after taking him down for another time in the regular season.
"Allen was stellar in Buffalo's 28-21 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills quarterback had as many incompletions (three) as he did total touchdowns. The win moves him to 5-5 all-time against Mahomes while no other signal-caller has more than three victories against the Chiefs' quarterback", said Breech.
This is an overreaction because the simple fact of the matter is that Allen has never been unable to come out victorious against Mahomes when it matters the most. They may be 5 - 5 in career meetings, but Allen is 0 - 4 against Mahomes in the playoffs. Another interesting tidbit about their rivalry, every time Mahomes has lost to the Bills in the past three years, they have made it to a Super Bowl.
This wasn't the case in 2021, but they still made it to the AFC championship game. A way Mahomes can prove he's still above Allen and atop the NFL world is by bouncing back from this performance and lighting the league on fire after their bye week. The Chiefs' offense had a lot of momentum before the Chiefs' game; a hard-fought win against the Denver Broncos can help them replenish that momentum.
