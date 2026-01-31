Why the Chiefs Must Navigate Free Agency Carefully

The Kansas City Chiefs face an offseason that is crucial to their long-term success with their dynasty, and will determine if they can bounce back next season. The Chiefs are an aging roster, so they can't afford to miss the playoffs two seasons in a row.

The Chiefs are seeing the NFL change in a lot of ways, and if they don't wanna get left behind, that starts with making sound decisions in free agency. Andy Reid and the Chiefs don't have a lot of money to work with, which is why they must take a look at what went right and wrong in last season's batch of free agency acquisitions.

Best and Worst Free Agent Signing

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down each team's best and worst free agency signing last offseason. For the Chiefs, their decision to bring back Kareem Hunt worked out for them, while their gamble on Jaylon Moore has not.

"Perhaps the Chiefs’ downward 2025 campaign was jeopardized from the start, with Kansas City’s free agents amounting to very little impact. However, Hunt was a bright spot with a 78.3 PFF rushing grade — his best since 2018 — and 55 first downs gained. The 30-year-old indicated that he can still be a capable backfield member entering 2026", said Locker.

The Chiefs have to address their run game this offseason, but Hunt wasn't the problem for them in 2025. He can't be expected to be the primary running back of a team successfully running the ball, but he's excellent at what he does in goal-line opportunities.

He's familiar with the Chiefs' offense, and I wouldn't be surprised if they hold on to him for one more season. That running back help could come from free agency, like trying to get Breece Hall on the team, or through the draft with the ninth overall pick. Jeremiyah Love could use a veteran to split the backfield with in his rookie season, and I can't think of anyone better than Hunt.

Moore was supposed to be a young offensive lineman who could bridge the gap for their veterans and their younger prospects. Instead, he didn't do much of anything in a season where the Chiefs desperately needed him to step up.

He still has one more year on his contract, so he can still bounce back, but I think it's safe to say the Chiefs made the wrong decision on betting on his development and potential.

