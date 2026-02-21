What Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Could Bring to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are slated with the No. 9 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, in a clear position to pick a preimer talent for their roster as they look to return to Super Bowl contention.

One of the needs on offense this offseason is wide receiver, as Kansas City needs not just another dynamic playmaker but an all-around pass-catcher who can be the No. 1 target in the offense quickly. A player who could be just that for the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is none other than Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year's draft.

Overview of Tyson's collegiate career

Tyson's path to Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft began as a former commit and playmaker for the Colorado Buffaloes, where he caught 22 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns in just nine games. The former three-star recruit transferred to Arizona State in 2023, where he played in just three games before redshirting.

In 2024, Tyson had a spectacular season for the Sun Devils despite missing the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, being named first-team All-Big 12, and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. The Sun Devils didn't reach expectations in 2025 as injuries began to hamper the program, including Tyson, who played in only nine games this past season, despite being named first-team All-Big 12 for the second consecutive season.

Tyson's Strengths

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Tyson offers the requisite size and frame profile that matches that of an X-receiver. He possesses inside-out versatility to thrive on the perimeter and in the slot as a true mismatch created by his athleticism, fluidity, twitch, and short-area quickness that allow him to thrive in a multitude of areas.

Tyson is a detailed route runner who uses his athletic traits to his advantage, showcasing superb manipulation and hip sink as a route runner when getting to the top of his route stem. He plays with subtle movements within his routes to attack leverage points of defensive backs and create separation quickly on all three levels, pairing this with his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage to create vertical separation for big plays down the field.

Tyson has some of the best ball skills in the draft, displaying late hands with ample reliability, especially when tracking back-shoulder throws and working vertical planes. He pairs this with unbelievable body control and contortion to make ridiculous catches at any level of the field.

Furthermore, he doesn't panic at the catch point and has shown to be ultra reliable consistently for the Sun Devils. After the catch, he will utilize his explosiveness and twitch to create space and make defenders miss in space. There are flashes of wins at the line of scrimmage and variety in his releases that can be added on to at the next level.

Tyson's Weaknesses

Much of what you will see here is some nitpicking and some legitimate flaws that he must improve at the next level. Tyson tends to allow too much contact at the line of scrimmage and can get jammed from time-to-time due to a lack of hand usage to fight press defenders. There are also moments when Tyson will round the top of his route stem, especially on in- and out-breakers, allowing some of his routes to be choreographed.

The biggest issue is Tyson's injury history. He has missed time every year with an injury, suffering a knee injury in 2022, a collarbone injury in 2024, and a lingering hamstring injury during the 2025 campaign. His medical checkup at the NFL Scouting Combine will be critical to his placement in the first round.

What Tyson could bring to the Chiefs

Tyson is a scheme-diverse and versatile wide receiver with the correct toolkit combination to become a high-end No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. His quick-twitch and fluidity provide him with great route salesmanship and separation quickness while being an aggressive winner at the catch point. Tyson pairs this with ample explosiveness off the line to win vertically while possessing the athleticism to create after the catch.

The injury history will be a topic of discussion throughout the pre-draft process, but if his medicals come back clean, he could be the first wide receiver drafted. The Chiefs would be landing a wideout who could be Mahomes' favorite target in the passing game quickly, joining a creative offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, who could put Tyson in a place to succeed right away as the No. 1 or starting slot receiver.

