Who the Chiefs’ Most Underrated Player Was in 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs' fall from grace in 2025 could've been expected, given that this team had a run of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Regression was bound to happen, and looking at who they signed in the offseason, it's no wonder they didn't get the results they were hoping for.

They must avoid making the same mistake of overestimating their own roster this offseason. Change may be forced upon them as Travis Kelce may be retiring, which means they have to address the tight end position. With the winds of change blowing through Kansas City, what's one player they're hoping doesn't get based on his 2025 performance?

Secret Superstar

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sideline during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Zach Tantillo writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one player who stood out for their team whose performance went under the radar. For the Chiefs, that player is safety Bryan Cook.

"The standard in Kansas City during the Mahomes-Reid era has been Super Bowl or bust, and although the team missed the playoffs in 2025, Cook was a clear bright spot on defense. He finished the season as the Chiefs’ highest-graded defender (83.5) and ranked fourth among all safeties in that regard. Cook was one of just two safeties to post an 80.0-plus grade in both coverage and run defense", said Tantillo.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cook was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft for the Chiefs and has improved his play every season he's been in the league. In 2025, he had 85 total tackles and 1.5 stuffs. In a defense that undeniably took a step back this season, his consistent head-down tackling and sticky coverage were a blessing for their secondary.

Unfortunately for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, Cook is among the multiple upcoming free agents they have to make a decision on. After all of the success he's had with Kansas City, he's going to want a sizable contract, and the Chiefs don't have the money to bring everyone back and still look for other players in free agency to flesh out the rest of their roster.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He's a player who deserves to be brought back on last season's production alone, not to mention how much room he has to still grow. I just believe the Chiefs won't have enough to match a contract another team may offer him, and they'll have no choice but to see him walk out the door.

Never again miss one major story related to Cook when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).