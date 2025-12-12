Starting 11 Reveals Chiefs Left Tackles Since Beginning of 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If Nostradamus went to Las Vegas this past summer and bet that the Chiefs would miss the playoffs, people would’ve laughed him out of the building.

It could be official by 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, if four early games go against Kansas City.

For the first time in a decade, the Chiefs are staring at a postseason elimination scenario. To beat it, they’ll need to beat four straight opponents, beginning with the Chargers (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And to beat it, Chris Jones has faith in the Chiefs player manning their most important position in sports.

“Listen,” the defensive tackle said Thursday, “we got Pat Mahomes, man. Let's be honest here. We always have a chance.”

Here’s the Starting 11 for the Chiefs-Chargers game in Week 15…

1-Dearth of takeaways is unprecedented

If the Chiefs seem to be desperate for takeaways, it’s because they’ve had only one over the past five games – Jaylen Watson’s opening-drive interception on Thanksgiving at Dallas.

It’s the first time an Andy Reid-coached Chiefs team has endured a five-game stretch with one-or-fewer takeaways.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (34) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It’s also just the second five-game stretch in Reid’s 27-year Hall of Fame career with one-or-fewer takeaways. The only other instance was Nov. 11 through Dec. 9, 2012, in Reid’s final year as Eagles head coach, when Philadelphia went five straight games without a fumble recovery or interception.

2-Number of the Week (7)

Should Esa Pole make his first NFL start on Sunday, and do it at left tackle, the rookie would become the Chiefs’ seventh different player to start at that position since the beginning of 2024. Since Kingsley Suamataia started that 2024 opener, the Chiefs have made nine changes at that all-important position:

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) blocks California Golden Bears linebacker Ryan McCulloch (43) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Suamataia to Wanya Morris, Morris to D.J. Humphries, Humphries to Joe Thuney, Thuney to Humphries for the ’24 season finale, Humphries back to Thuney for the ’24 postseason.

First-round selection Josh Simmons for the ’25 opener, Jaylon Moore for Simmons in ’25, back to Simmons upon his return from personal leave, and Morris for an injured Simmons.

Pole, who never played high school football, would become change No. 10.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3-The penalty that could make the difference

The Chiefs aren’t the only team with occasional penalty problems. The Falcons had 14 in a their win over Tampa Bay Thursday night, and still overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Penalties also could come into play for Kansas City and Los Angeles on Sunday, specifically defensive pass interference. Here’s why:

Officials have flagged the Chargers eight times for DPI (tied for ninth in league) for 103 yards.

Sunday’s crew, led by Shawn Hochuli, is among league leaders in flagging defensive pass interference (21 times in 13 games).

Hollywood Brown is among league leaders in yards drawn on DPIs.

Most DPI yards drawn on targets through Week 14:



George Pickens - 120

CeeDee Lamb - 114

Marvin Harrison Jr. - 105

Marquise Brown - 99

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 80 pic.twitter.com/3PWypPvbpa — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 10, 2025

It’s a fantastic matchup on Sunday, the Chiefs’ passing offense (248.2 net yards per game) ranks fourth in the league. The Los Angeles passing defense (173.2 net yards allowed per game) ranks fifth. Defensive pass interference could play a role.

4-Spotlight – individual matchup

Khalil Mack, a nine-time Pro Bowler with 112 career sacks, could square off against Pole, a rookie left tackle making his first NFL start. Pole, who never played high-school football, got emergency duty last week beginning with the game’s second play. Over the balance of the game, Pole helped Kansas City keep Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson out of the sacks column. The Chargers, however, now have tape on the rookie.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

5-Spotlight – team matchup

When Justin Herbert and the Chargers have the ball on Sunday, third downs could be significant. Los Angeles (47.12 percent) is the NFL’s third-best offense with regard to moving the chains on third down. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have plummeted in that category. Kansas City’s defense (43.13 percent) enters Sunday ranked 26th in the league.

6-Streak speak

Arizona’s Trey McBride leads all NFL tight ends with 93 receptions, 937 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches this season. McBride needs seven catches Sunday at Houston (1 p.m. ET, FOX) to become the first TE in league history to reach 100 in consecutive seasons. And, McBride would join Travis Kelce (three career seasons) as the only players at their positions ever to reach 100 multiple times.

What’s more, McBride needs just five catches against the Texans to surpass Kelce in another impressive category. The Cardinals’ star has reached five in 15 straight games, matching Kelce’s NFL record for tight ends, established in 2018.

Aug 19, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

7-Did you know?

Kansas City lost more than a game last week in a 20-10 setback against Houston. The Chiefs officially ended the NFL’s second-longest stretch in league history of consecutive division titles (nine from 2016-24). New England’s NFL record of 11 straight (2009-19) is safe for now.

8-Under-the-radar storyline

“Well, as he would say, nunc coepi: We begin again,” said Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, asked about former Chargers teammate Philip Rivers, 44, coming out of retirement to help the Colts this week.

Tranquill first heard Rivers use that latin phrase when the Chargers drafted the linebacker in 2019, the only season he spent with the quarterback.

Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) shake hands after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“When I walked in the locker room for the first time with the Chargers,” Tranquill remembered, “he was one of the first guys that came over and introduced himself to me. And so, I've always admired him and his leadership, on and off the field.”

Ironically, Rivers and the Colts would help the Chiefs’ dimming playoff hopes by losing at Seattle on Sunday, assuming Kansas City can beat the Chargers.

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

9-Trend time

That 2019 Chargers season marked the end of the Rivers era and the beginning of a bright new one, Justin Herbert’s arrival in 2020. Herbert and Patrick Mahomes have shined as two of the most exciting NFL quarterbacks since entering the league, but there’s a new kid on the block.

Drake Maye needs 250 passing yards and a passer rating of at least 100.0 Sunday against Buffalo to join Herbert and Mahomes in elite company. Maye would be just the fourth quarterback age 23-or-younger to record 10 of those games in his career (250-plus yards, 100.0-plus rating). Herbert (13 games), Mahomes (13) and Jameis Winston (10) were the others to do it.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Kevin Knowles (38) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

10-Rookie Road

Rookie Kevin Knowles has a bright future on special teams, including another coverage tackle last week against Houston.

“Knowles is playing great for a rookie,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday. “Very productive, hard to block, draws penalties. I mean, he drew a penalty on the kickoff, too, as well. So, we get the tackle on the 25 and then now, now we're on the 10. So, all that stuff helps. Just the effort is outstanding. He's a good player.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

11-And last but not least

Travis Kelce stands 73 yards from joining Jerry Rice as one of only two NFL players with at least 800 receiving yards in 12 consecutive seasons.

What’s behind the curtain, Chiefs Kingdom? Don't miss a moment of the best news and analysis! SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter to get breaking Chiefs news delivered to your email daily!