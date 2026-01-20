Why Bills Retaining Brandon Beane is Good News for Chiefs

Following the loss in the divisional round to the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills opened the new week by firing head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons at the helm.

It was a monumental yet expected decision, as the Bills fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations once again, and the Kansas City Chiefs were out of the playoff picture. Buffalo had been eliminated by Kansas City in the postseason four times in the last five years, proving to be the Bills' kryptonite in January.

As mentioned, Buffalo's path to the Super Bowl was the clearest it has been in years without its arch nemesis able to stand in the way. It did not matter, as the Bills fell to second-year quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos.

Despite moving on from McDermott, Buffalo retained general manager Brandon Beane. In fact, the Bills also promoted Beane to the President of Football Operations while maintaining his role as general manager.

Why This is Good News for Kansas City

Buffalo's success has been predicated on Josh Allen , who has carried the team to multiple conference championship game appearances, and if it were not for the Chiefs, the Bills could be in the midst of a dynastic run.

A major reason Buffalo has been so reliant on Allen is due to the poor quality of their draft process over the last few years, particularly in the first round. In 2022, Beane selected cornerback Kaiir Elam with the 23rd-overall pick. In 2024, Buffalo traded out of the first round and took Keon Coleman with the 33rd-overall pick.

Elam is no longer with the team, and Coleman has been a healthy scratch in multiple games this season. There have been a few impactful picks since Beane took over in 2018, but for the most part, the general manager has been underwhelming in building a supportable roster around Allen.

Buffalo Will Continue to Have Same Issues

With Beane in charge of the draft and free agency, do not expect the Bills' operation to change drastically. This season should open the front office's eyes and persuade it to be aggressive, specifically in the receiver department.

Buffalo's two leading pass catchers were Khalil Shakir (719 receiving yards) and Dalton Kincaid (571 yards). That is simply not good enough. Additionally, the Bills' defense is not a championship-caliber unit, and once again, surrendered at least 30 points in a playoff loss.

Buffalo needs to orchestrate a splash move this offseason, which could be acquiring A.J. Brown to provide Allen with a true WR1 in 2026. Also, this upcoming draft has to be a strong class for the Bills, who have several players near the end of their careers, including left tackle Dion Dawkins.

