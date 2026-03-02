Post-Combine Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft: Landing a Blue-Chip Prospect

The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting pretty with the No. 9 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft. Some of their most important personnel were in attendance for the NFL Scouting Combine this past week, including general manager Brett Veach, who will have an interesting decision to make next month.

With the scouting combine completed, the Chiefs set their eyes on free agency before turning around in April for the NFL Draft, but it is a great time to get a look at how things may have changed for Kansas City's draft board ahead of free agency following the combine. Having this in mind, let's dive into a new mock draft for Kansas City Chiefs On SI.

Round 1, No. 9 overall: Francis Mauigoa, offensive tackle, Miami Hurricanes

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (OL34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This is seemingly a controversial take on social media. However, it is not the craziest direction the Chiefs could go in this year's draft. With a $20 million salary cap hit, right tackle Jawaan Taylor is a likely cap casualty this offseason, adding another critical need on a team filled with them.

Sure, adding a skill player here could be the direction to go, but we must be careful not to make absolutes without letting free agency play out. Mauigoa might be the best tackle in the draft and is a mountain playing on the right side. After measuring in with acceptable arm length measures, he should be the favorite to be the first or second tackle off the board, giving the Chiefs two young pieces on the edge to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Round 2, No. 40 overall: Christen Miller, defensive lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

This is likely a shocker to go into the trenches with back-to-back early selections, but the Chiefs must get younger in the middle as Chris Jones continues to get older. Miller can play multiple alignments up front with ample quickness and penetration skills to pair with a high-ceiling as a pass rusher with pro-ready traits as a run defender.

Round 3, No. 74 overall: Antonio Williams, wide receiver, Clemson Tigers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson wideout Antonio Williams (WO45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of my favorite prospects at wide receiver, Williams, is about as reliable a pass-catcher as you will find during this draft process. He makes great adjustments to the football in space and at the catch point in traffic despite his smaller stature. Williams can also create in space and wins consistently as a route runner, potentially giving Mahomes a future go-to target in the passing game.

Round 4, No. 109 overall: Sam Roush, tight end, Stanford Cardinal

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford tight end Sam Roush (TE21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Roush may not have high-end production coming into the NFL, but he is a sound athlete with a true "Y" ability that the Chiefs could use in their offense and tight end room. Roush is a quality pass-catcher who bring sphysicality and technique as a run blocker, whether he is playing the wing, in-line, or big slot.

Round 5, No. 146 overall: Max Llewellyn, edge rusher, Iowa Hawkeyes

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (DL49) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will certainly be in the market for a pass rusher in both free agency and the draft. Yet, one of the most underrated rushers in this draft class is Llewellyn, a standout from the Senior Bowl who did impressive work on the field Thursday. The Iowa Hawkeye brings a nice arsenal of moves to pair with the explosiveness and quickness of the edge.

Round 5, No. 176: Robert Henry Jr, running back, UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA's Robert Henry Jr. runs in for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Colorado State at Canvas Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You may remember when Henry ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M earlier in the college football season. This is an explosive tailback at the first and second level who offers good lateral agility to pair together moves into open gaps and creases to generate chunk plays. Running back will be a target in both free agency and the draft, and don't be surprised if they dip their toes here and there.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.