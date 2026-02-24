Why the Cowboys Make Sense for Chiefs' Trent McDuffie

Ahead of the 2026 NFL combine, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spoke with the media, and one of the topics that came up was how the Cowboys would be utilizing their two first-round picks. Jones' response to the question was interesting, and one that should catch the Kansas City Chiefs' attention.

Jones' Thoughts

"It's tough to predict. We are certainly open-minded to it, Jones said of possibility of trading one of the team's two first-round picks in the upcoming draft. "We are always open-minded to trading. If the right guy fits, if it's the perfect fit, we will certainly look at it. If we can get [that player] worked into what we are trying to accomplish."

The Chiefs Should Take This into Account as the Draft Nears

Kansas City currently possesses six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft , which is less than ideal considering the number of glaring needs across the roster. One way to manufacture additional draft capital and financial flexibility is to trade a valuable, proven asset.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, as the Chiefs have yet to sign the 25-year-old defensive back to a contract extension. McDuffie is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to earn $13.6 million in 2026.

Kansas City's cap situation has improved with the restructuring of Patrick Mahomes' contract and the release of pass rusher Mike Danna. With those moves, Kansas City now sits $3.2 million over the cap, but the team still needs to maneuver its way below the cap, with room to sign notable players in free agency.

Trading McDuffie would instantly open up $13.6 million and provide the Chiefs with another first-round pick, which would be monumental for the team's roster construction plan.

Why McDuffie to Dallas Makes Sense

The Cowboys' defense was one of the worst units in the league last season, allowing 30.1 points per game (ranking last in the NFL) and recording six interceptions (ranking 29th in the NFL). The Cowboys' secondary was highly susceptible to the pass in 2025 and needs a difference-making defensive back.

With two first-round picks, Dallas has the ammunition to improve its roster with a proven commodity while still having the capability of drafting another defensive player with a premium selection.

Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams have been viewed as the two most likely destinations for McDuffie, as they both hold multiple first-round picks in this year's draft.