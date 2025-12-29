Why Kelce's Potential Arrowhead Swan Song Was a Mixed Bag

Let the speculation begin for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs played their final home game of the 2025 NFL season. And with the Chiefs not making the playoffs this season, this could have been the final home game in the Hall of Fame career of Kelce.

Now that it has come and gone, all the talks around the Chiefs are going to be about Kelce and if he is going to call it a career or come back for one more season with the Chiefs.

If he does decide to come back for another season in the NFL, he is going to have to sign a new deal with the Chiefs or somewhere else. 2025 was the last year of Kelce's contract with the Chiefs.

If he does come back, it will most likely be with the Chiefs. It is hard to see Kelce returning to the NFL and playing for another team other than the Chiefs. For Kelce and the Chiefs, it has been a disappointing season to say the least in 2025.

They are going home early, and that is something that is not going to sit well with Kelce. Kelce wanted to go out with a bang, and 2025 will not be that year. And with 2026 in question, will Kelce be taking what happened in the last few weeks into consideration when he finally does decide if he wants to come back or not?

Winner Travis Kelce

"He caught a game-high five passes − in front of fiancée Taylor Swift − in what might have been his final game at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce, 36, continues to evade questions about whether or not he'll retire after the season, but did seem a touch more emotional at times Thursday than might be expected in a game that otherwise carried no meaning for the Chiefs," said Nate Davis of USA Today.

Loser Travis Kelce

"Five catches ... for 36 yards ... in a nothingburger game ... with his guy, injured Patrick Mahomes, watching from an Arrowhead suite. Maybe Kelce should have retired after Kansas City won Super Bowl 58. But is this how he wants his NFL Era to end?"

Kelce will have more time to think about this decision than he did a season ago. Or if he has already made up his mind, he will let the Chiefs know earlier than he did last year.

