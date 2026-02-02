Why Chiefs Might Struggle to Play Internationally This Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A year ago, the Chiefs grabbed international play by the horns. Truth be told, they’d play outside the United States every season if the NFL would allow them.

The NFL may not allow them in 2026.

The league on Monday morning announced sites that would host eight international games on the 2026 schedule.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs fans in the stands during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images | Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

That slate features three games in London (two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium), and one each in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Maracanã Stadium), Munich, Germany (FC Bayern Munich Arena) and Madrid, Spain (Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid C.F.).

Additionally on Monday, the league confirmed one game in Melbourne, Australia (Melbourne Cricket Ground) that will include the Los Angeles Rams, and another in Paris, France (Stade de France), pitting the New Orleans Saints as one of the participating teams. Unconfirmed reports over the weekend said the Saints’ Paris opponent would be the Cleveland Browns.

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs fans pose during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And despite their willingness to play internationally, the Chiefs and the league might be facing an uphill challenge to make that happen.

First, the Chiefs played in Germany as recently as 2023, a 21-14 win over Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins, so a return to that country is a virtual non-starter. Second, Paris is out of the question because the Chiefs aren’t a Saints opponent in 2026, even if New Orleans doesn’t play Cleveland in that game.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; The videoboard is see after during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And, Kansas City opened the 2025 schedule with a 27-21 loss to the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, so a return to that country won’t happen.

That leaves three potential Chiefs international destinations in 2026, and several reasons why the league might want to keep Kansas City stateside this season.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) catches the snap against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Madrid

On Nov. 16 last season, Spain hosted its first NFL game. Miami beat Washington, 16-13, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium). But the league likely can’t put the Chiefs there in 2026.

Three teams have global markets rights to the country: Miami, Chicago and Kansas City. Miami was Spain’s designated home team in 2025 and Chicago is likely Spain’s home club in 2026. The Chiefs don’t appear on the Bears’ list of opponents this year.

This fall also marks a season in which the NFC teams have one additional home game (nine), so AFC teams like the Chiefs wouldn’t have to give up one of their eight home games to play internationally.

Up to 96,000 fans packed inside the Melbourne Cricket Grounds to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. | Bryan West / USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Melbourne

Prior to Dec. 14, the Chiefs were a solid bet to meet the Rams across the world in Australia to begin the 2026 season. But when Patrick Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee that day in a loss to the Chargers, those plans likely flew out the window.

It’s hard to conceive that the league in May would commit the Chiefs to a Week 1 international game, on the world’s stage, without knowing whether Mahomes will be ready to open the season. The Rams will likely be playing another team in that game, which due to the travel is likely just after Labor Day on the league schedule.

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) greets New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

London

If the Chiefs travel internationally in 2026, a return to the U.K. is their most likely trip. That’s because two of their NFC road opponents, Seattle and Atlanta, haven’t given up home games for London in a long time. Don’t be surprised to see Kansas City and either the Seahawks or Falcons playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026.

The Chiefs, who have global markets rights in both the United Kingdom and neighboring Ireland, have never played at Tottenham.

Chiefs Kingdom, Super Bowl week kicks off today – but you’ve already found your winner for Chiefs news and analysis. It’s right here with OnSI. And, don’t miss our FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed every day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.