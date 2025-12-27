Why Oladokun Leaned Heavily on Kelce in 1st NFL Start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was a connection between a future Hall of Famer making his 209th NFL start and a quarterback making start No. 1.

And after watching the Chiefs move the ball efficiently when Chris Oladokun targeted Travis Kelce, a lot of observers wondered why Kansas City didn’t target the tight end more often this season. No other Chiefs player this season has had a higher percentage of their receiving yards than Kelce on Thursday night (54.5 percent, 36 of 66 yards).

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Greatest tight end of all-time

“I mean, yeah, he's the greatest tight end of all-time,” Oladokun said after the game. “I'd be a fool to not lean on him a little bit. And he was just great the whole game.

“Even after, like, a quarter, I think there was one quarter where he didn't have a reception, he's still on the sideline in my ear, telling me we're going to get this thing going. I can't say enough good things about Trav. So, he's the best.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) misses a catch against Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Double-teamed on game's final play

Denver must’ve agreed with Oladokun, because on the Chiefs’ final play in what could’ve been Kelce’s final game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos took away the 36-year-old by double-teaming him with Jahdae Barron and Talanoa Hufanga.

“I mean, that's the story of his career,” said Oladokun, Kelce’s teammate since 2022. “Hopefully it's not Trav’s last year, but he'll make that decision in the offseason. And, obviously, everyone in Chiefs Kingdom would love to have him back. The game loves and needs Trav, so we'll see. He'll make that decision.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) runs the ball during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kelce wasn’t surprised that Oladokun nearly drove the Chiefs to a game-tying touchdown in those final seconds. The quarterback began that possession by hitting Kelce on three of the first four plays, including an important 14-yard chain mover.

“I'm proud of him,” Kelce said after the game. “Throughout the week, his attention to detail, his professionalism, his leadership. Couldn't be happier for the guy.

“Obviously, wish we could have got that win for him in a big game against a rival, but I'm proud of him, man. I'm proud of the way he led us toward victory and kept fighting.”

Kelce said Oladokun, 28, took his opportunity by the horns. Right from the start, when the quarterback broke down the team at the end of pregame warmups, Oladokun was generating confidence.

The tight end shared what he remembered from Oladokun’s speech.

“That we're here fighting for each other,” Kelce said. “I think he had the right message. We're a team. No matter what the record is, we're out here fighting for each other. If you're gonna wear the Chiefs arrowhead on your helmet and come out here in the red jersey in front of this crowd, man, you're gonna give it your all.

“And he was just making sure everybody knew that, that he was ready for a dogfight, and that he was going to lead us into victory.”

