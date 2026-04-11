Why the Chiefs Are a Potential Trade-Up Team

It's safe to say that the Kansas City Chiefs need an impactful class in the 2026 NFL Draft if they want to quickly rebound from a disastrous 2025 season.

With two picks in the first round, could we see general manager Brett Veach actively pursue moving up the board? According to Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport , that is certainly something to watch for, especially when it comes to a specific player and position.

Rapoport's Thoughts

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I know there are some teams up around 10 - you have the Kansas City Chiefs, you have the [New Orleans] Saints at eight, you have the Dallas Cowboys a little after that - who have done all the homework on edge rushers, who have a need at edge rusher to try to get an impact player on the defense," Rapoport said. "Is Rueben Bain Jr. the center of some trade talks? Do we actually see Bain Jr. as the subject of the first trade in the top 10?"

Should the Chiefs Trade Up?

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City should absolutely explore trading up, but only for one position: edge rusher . Moving up from No. 9 for a wide receiver or offensive tackle - which I do not envision Veach doing - would be malpractice and a puzzling decision, to say the least.

Rapoport went into depth about Bain Jr. as a potential target for teams in the 8-12 range, but the Chiefs should have their eyes on two players if they are considering making offers to teams higher on the board.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those players are Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey. Obviously, only one of those pass rushers will be available at No. 3, as the New York Jets have been heavily linked with one or the other throughout the pre-draft process. Recently, Bailey has been rumored to be selected at No. 2 overall by the Jets. With the Arizona Cardinals seemingly always open for business, and the latest rumors indicate that to be the case again, the Chiefs should at least make a call and see what the price would be to move up six slots.

If Kansas City can get that pick without giving up No. 29, Veach will have a difficult time talking himself out of a potential deal. While it would likely cost - in this scenario - No. 40 and multiple mid-round picks, that is worth the price to take Reese, who could develop into a Micah Parsons-type edge rusher.