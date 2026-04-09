Latest Projections For Chiefs First-Round Picks Provide a Big Boost

Every draft is an opportunity for an organization to build the foundation for its future endeavors. This process is the reason the Kansas City Chiefs have won multiple Super Bowls, but the 2026 NFL Draft is the most pivotal one in the Patrick Mahomes era.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Peter Schrager released his first mock draft, which he prefaced saying, "These 32 projections are based on what I'm hearing, rather than what I would do personally do at each slot."

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That is important to note, as these projections are based on thoughts from league executives, which provides a lot more clarity than general speculation. With that being said, here is who Schrager has the Chiefs selecting in the first round .

No. 9: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This would be a high-risk, high-reward approach by the Chiefs, and quite frankly, I would not be comfortable if general manager Brett Veach invested the ninth-overall pick in any of these receivers, let alone Tyson. The Arizona State product, in my opinion, is the best wide receiver in this draft class, but adding an injury-prone player to a room with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy is a dangerous proposition.

Rice has only appeared in 28 games in three years, while Worthy has not developed into the difference-making weapon that the Chiefs would have hoped for by this point. Additionally, the former Texas receiver played last season on a torn labrum, which he suffered in Week 1.

No. 29: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

As for the 29th pick, this is what makes it dangerous if Kansas City selects a wide receiver early in the draft. The front office could feel extra pressure to force a pick at edge rusher or cornerback. Hood is a solid player, but the Chiefs would be better off drafting one of the interior defensive linemen or another cornerback.

Main Takeaways

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Not to mention, in this specific mock, Kansas City would be passing on Carnell Tate, Mansoor Delane, and Caleb Downs for the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout. It would be hard to imagine Veach and the front office investing a premium pick on a player with that much risk. Especially when you consider the aforementioned names would be available for the taking.

If this is how the board looked when the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 9, it would not surprise me in the slightest if they decide to move down a few spots and still end up with one of these prospects. That is actually the approach the front office should take in this hypothetical scenario.