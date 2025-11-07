Chiefs Hold Advantage Over AFC West Rivals Despite Record
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their bye week in a position they have become unfamiliar with. As Week 10 begins, the Chiefs hold third place in the AFC West division behind the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs take on the Broncos when they return to action in Week 11.
Kansas City has been a topic of conversation since starting the season 0-2, and while the franchise does hold a winning record, they have some areas it needs to improve on. Despite all that, the Chiefs still hold their place in the pecking order over their rivals when it comes to championship likelihood.
"The Inner Circle"
According to CBS Sports' Jared Dubin and his tier list rankings for all 32 NFL teams, the Chiefs find themselves a part of the top ranking tier, above both the Broncos and Chargers (and the Las Vegas Raiders, obviously).
The Chiefs share the number one tier labeled "The Inner Circle," with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.
- "Are the Chiefs currently 5-4 and technically in position to miss the playoffs? Yep. Do I care in the least bit when it comes to considering them a true contender? I do not. They win the AFC just about every year and they still have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. They're a contender until somebody knocks them out," Dubin wrote.
The Path to a 10th Straight Division Title
The Chiefs have a long way to get back in the hunt for the AFC West, but they have a prime opportunity should they return to action and defeat the Broncos. The Broncos are the Chiefs' biggest threat to winning the division, regardless of the Chargers defeating them back in Week 1 of the campaign.
From here on out, the Chiefs need to win as many in-division games as possible to stay in the hunt. They can't afford losses to teams they're projected to defeat, such as what happened in Week 5 when the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated them.
Primetime games are the best chance for the Chiefs to show the world they're still the ones to beat in the AFC, but everyone knows they'd rather do it as division champions rather than as a wild card team.
Never again miss one major story related to how Mahomes can bounce back when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).