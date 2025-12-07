Why Teams Should Still Be Afraid of the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been having a season that no one saw coming. Many thought that the Chiefs would take a slight hit, but now they are looking on the outside in when it comes to making the playoffs this deep into the season.

The Chiefs are at .500, and they will need to win out to have a great chance of making the playoffs. That is not the position they wanted to be in, but they are in it now, and the only way out is by going on a winning streak to end the season.

The Chiefs face hard matchup today as they are facing the Houston Texans. The Texans have a great defense, and that is something the Chiefs will likely have to figure out to deal with. The Chiefs are looking at being down a couple of starting offensive linemen in this matchup.

The Texans' defense could get after you with just sending four and sometimes just sending three. That is something we have not seen from a defense in a long time. The Chiefs will have a plan, but that does not mean it is going to work.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Chiefs Not A Team You Want to See in the Playoffs

If the Chiefs somehow come away with this win on Sunday Night Football, they will still have to win the last four games of the season. Not an easy thing to do, but they are going to take it one day at a time and will look to only control what they can. Today, it is the Texans, and that is all they can worry about. Nothing else is going to matter today but winning.

Looking forward, if the Chiefs somehow pull it off, it will not be a surprise, because who wants to bet against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid ? They are going to be a team no one wants to see in the playoffs.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I understand NFL fans are tired of seeing the Chiefs in this “watch out for them in the playoffs” angle when they’ve been sitting outside of the playoff picture for weeks now, and the losses continue to pile up," said Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. "But if they do turn it around and get some help and get in, this is a solid team. They’re a battle-tested, veteran bunch. If they make it to the postseason, that means they hit their stride to end the regular season."

"They have Patrick Mahomes and a relatively healthy cast around him that boasts the No. 2 offense by EPA in the league right now and a decent defense. The only way the Chiefs are not a scary team in the playoffs is if they’re watching from the couch."

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

