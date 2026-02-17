Why Tyreek Hill Release Should Not Open Door for Return to Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins have undergone seismic changes this offseason, firing head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, replacing them with Jeff Hafley (head coach) and Jon-Eric Sullivan (general manager). Based on recent moves, it is apparent that the new regime is tearing everything down and rebuilding the roster from the ground up.

On Monday, the Dolphins released wide receiver Tyreek Hill, opening up $22.8 million in cap space, and before $11 million became fully guaranteed this month. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered a torn ACL and dislocated knee early this past season, putting his status for 2026 in serious doubt.

With Miami cutting ties with the veteran wideout and making him a free agent for the first time in his career, many have called for the Kansas City Chiefs to bring Hill back. However, that may not be in the best interest of the team. Here is why.

Hill is Coming Off a Catastrophic Injury

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; (editors note: graphic image) Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) injuries his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The eight-year veteran has been an electrifying player throughout his career, but Hill suffered a gruesome injury that will require multiple surgeries. For a player at his age, Hill could have a difficult time regaining his speed, which is a major component of his game-altering ability.

A reunion in Kansas City would steal the headlines, but it does not make much sense for the Chiefs at this point.

The Chiefs are in the Midst of a Retooling Offseason

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Signing Hill is most likely a one-year scenario, and Kansas City may not be in a spot to compete next season, as Patrick Mahomes is also coming off a torn ACL, which he suffered much later in the season. The 30-year-old quarterback could miss the first few weeks of the season, which would put the Chiefs behind the eight-ball.

Additionally, Kansas City is $54.9 million over the cap and could potentially be moving multiple key players to open up space to spend in free agency. Hill is not expected to command a contract anywhere near the top of the market due to the circumstances already mentioned. But he is not going to take a big enough discount for this move to make much sense.

Finally, the Chiefs simply need to get younger and cheaper , and Hill does not fall into either of those boxes. Kansas City needs to prioritize the future, and Hill is not a part of that picture, especially when 2026 could be another lost year for the Chiefs.

