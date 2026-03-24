Chiefs Will Have Double Dip Options in First Round

We are less than 30 days away from the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place April 23-25 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is is the most draft for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era, and the front office needs to be on top of its game, especially in the first round.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Monday, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay released this third mock draft of the offseason, which included a shake up in the top 10. What areas of the roster did Kansas City address with its two first-round picks.

No. 9: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Brett Veach could go in a few different directions, but Delane would be tough to pass on," McShay explained. "He’s the clear-cut CB1 in this class, displaying an excellent blend of man and zone coverage skills. He’s one of the smartest cornerbacks that I’ve studied in the past few years and should be a plug-and-play impact starter for KC after the departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson."

"There are also whispers about Jeremiyah Love being the pick if he’s still available," McShay continued. "An edge like Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey would also be in play if they’re still on the board, as would a tackle such as Spencer Fano."

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This pick would instantaneously evaporate the majority of the concerns in the secondary, as Delane could develop into a true lockdown corner. At the same time, it would be a bit frustrating if pass rusher David Bailey went one pick earlier, which McShay has in this mock draft. Nonetheless, Kansas City revamps the secondary with a true outside cornerback.

No. 29: Edge Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) swats the ball from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"I didn’t go into this exercise planning to give Kansas City two defensive players in Round 1," McShay stated. "Ideally, I would’ve liked to use one of these picks to support Patrick Mahomes - whether at offensive tackle, wide receiver, or even running back if Love were available. But based on how the board fell, the Chiefs come away with the top cornerback in the class and one of the most underrated defensive prospects in Jacas."

"I’m higher on Jacas than most - and I’m comfortable with that," McShay continued. "He’s a throwback: a four-year player and three-year starter who improved each season, culminating in 19 sacks and seven forced fumbles over his final two years. As a pass rusher, his game is built on heavy hands, core strength, instincts, and a blend of relentless motor and toughness. His gap discipline against the run is still developing, but he made noticeable strides in 2025. When given opportunities, he’s a true disruptor and finisher."

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images