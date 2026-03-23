Best Interior Defensive Lineman for Chiefs to Consider in 2026 Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have several needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while it is not a glaring issue, the interior defensive line could be a spot the front office considers in the first couple of rounds.

Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the start of the season, and the Chiefs need a contingency plan for life after the veteran defensive tackle. Kansas City signed Khyiris Tonga to a three-year, $21 million contract earlier this offseason, but the former New England Patriots defensive tackle is more of a complementary piece on the front line.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs are potentially interested in doubling down on the defensive line in the first round , here are three defensive tackles Kansas City could target.

Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft, as he can be off the board in the top 15, and he can slide into the mid-20s. Prior to the 2025 season, Woods, who was viewed as a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft, saw his draft stock fall to a late first or early second-round projection after lackluster production this past season.

If Woods falls far enough, general manager Brett Veach should not hesitate to explore moving up the board from No. 29. Kansas City should not overthink and put too much into Woods' lack of production from last season.

Caleb Banks

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida defensive tackle suffered a broken foot during the scouting combine, which will sideline him until June. Prior to the injury, Banks was a lock to be selected in the first round, but the 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle could end up slipping to the second round.

At No. 29, the Chiefs could feel that it is prime territory to take a shot on Banks, who has been one of the most disruptive players in college football during his three-year career at Florida.

Kayden McDonald

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State defensive tackle recorded 65 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles last season in 14 games. The 6-foot-2, 326-pound defensive lineman is projected to be a late first-round pick, and could be an option for Kansas City if the front office does not feel comfortable trading multiple picks to move up the board.