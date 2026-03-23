Best Interior Defensive Lineman for Chiefs to Consider in 2026 Draft
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The Kansas City Chiefs have several needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while it is not a glaring issue, the interior defensive line could be a spot the front office considers in the first couple of rounds.
Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the start of the season, and the Chiefs need a contingency plan for life after the veteran defensive tackle. Kansas City signed Khyiris Tonga to a three-year, $21 million contract earlier this offseason, but the former New England Patriots defensive tackle is more of a complementary piece on the front line.
If the Chiefs are potentially interested in doubling down on the defensive line in the first round, here are three defensive tackles Kansas City could target.
Peter Woods
Woods is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft, as he can be off the board in the top 15, and he can slide into the mid-20s. Prior to the 2025 season, Woods, who was viewed as a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft, saw his draft stock fall to a late first or early second-round projection after lackluster production this past season.
If Woods falls far enough, general manager Brett Veach should not hesitate to explore moving up the board from No. 29. Kansas City should not overthink and put too much into Woods' lack of production from last season.
Caleb Banks
The Florida defensive tackle suffered a broken foot during the scouting combine, which will sideline him until June. Prior to the injury, Banks was a lock to be selected in the first round, but the 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle could end up slipping to the second round.
At No. 29, the Chiefs could feel that it is prime territory to take a shot on Banks, who has been one of the most disruptive players in college football during his three-year career at Florida.
Kayden McDonald
The Ohio State defensive tackle recorded 65 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles last season in 14 games. The 6-foot-2, 326-pound defensive lineman is projected to be a late first-round pick, and could be an option for Kansas City if the front office does not feel comfortable trading multiple picks to move up the board.
McDonald is more recognized for his ability to stuff the run, which would be a solid fit alongside Jones, Tonga, and Omarr Norman-Lott. However, the Chiefs could take a swing on Banks or Woods in hopes of landing a cornerstone asset on the defensive line.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.