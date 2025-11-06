Chiefs’ Midseason Grade Compared to AFC West Rivals
The Kansas City Chiefs fought their way to a 5-4 record going into their bye week after starting their season 0-2. Seeing the Chiefs struggle early this season threw many people off, primarily because they have been such a dominant force since 2018.
Their inconsistencies have been analyzed by several fans, reporters, and within the organization, and it's clear they have a ton of work to do to claw back in the AFC West. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan took note of the Chiefs' performance to this point and handed them a very average letter grade.
AFC West Midseason Grades
Chiefs: C
- "As has been the theme, however, they came back down the earth in Week 9 in a loss to Buffalo, where Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times and hit 15 times. They are still well within range of making a Chiefs-like surge in the second half, but they'll need to be gangbusters out of the bye. To this point, it's been hot and cold," Sullivan wrote.
The Chiefs sit in third place in the division, which Sullivan used to hand them their grade. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers both have grades for the reigning AFC champions.
Chargers: B+
- "While Justin Herbert has played well, the key question in the second half will be whether or not the offensive line can hold up with Joe Alt going down for the year," Sullivan wrote.
Broncos: A
- "Regardless, this team has had a knack for coming alive in the fourth quarter, owning a +66 point differential in the final period. On top of that winning quotient, the defense has been among the best in the NFL, leading the league in sacks (40) and is the best on third down (28.2%) and in the red zone (34.8% touchdown rate)," Sullivan wrote.
The Chiefs deserve the grade they received from Sullivan. If this franchise wants to claim its 10th straight AFC West division title, there is work that has to be done. Based on how they've played, they've looked like a wildcard team at best, especially compared to the Broncos and Chargers.
The bye week should do them well, as they will need to take notes of the Broncos when they play the Las Vegas Raiders later on tonight in a Thursday Night Football showdown.
