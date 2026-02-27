Why Oklahoma Tight End Jaren Kanak Could Appeal to Chiefs

There is certainly a ton of buzz surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round pick, but the middle rounds are just as an important for a team entering a rebuilding stage.

Obviously, Travis Kelce's future has been a main topic point this offseason, and the Chiefs need to identify a prospect who can develop into a long-term solution at the position. An interesting prospect from this year's class is Oklahoma Sooners' converted tight end Jaren Kanak. Could he be a late-round option for Kansas City in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Watch Kanak Speak from the Combine

"Yeah, definitely, obviously it's something I've dreamed of my whole life being in a place like this, in a position like this," Kanak told reporters on Thursday. "When I made that switch, obviously, it was the goal just to go out and do the best I could. I'm very happy the way it turned out for sure."

Kanak on What He Brings to the Table

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jaren Kanak (12) leaps beside Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, definitely, I think I bring a very rare versatility to this draft," Kanak said. "I'm not exactly a tight end; I'm not exactly a fullback. I can do a lot. I bring a lot of value and versatility to an offense."

"It's just one of those things," Kanak continued. "I did everything in high school; did a whole lot of stuff. I played pretty much a different position every year in high school, so I'm used to learning on the fly and taking coaching and just doing everything I can to provide value in the best place that I can."

Challenges and How That Has Benefited His Skill Set

Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak (12) gets by Michigan's TJ Metcalf (7) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Playing football at the level that we do, it's a little more intense," Kanak said of the challenges in this latest position switch. "Just being very detailed technique and things like that and learning things on the fly and on-the-job learning for sure [are challenging]."

"I think I have a lot of tenacity and in the way I play this game, I like to play this game fast and physical, having the defensive background," Kenak stated. "I kind of play offense that way. So, I was able to gain some good things from playing defense and bring that physicality and tenacity over to the offensive side of the ball."

The 6-foot-2, 233-pound tight end is not going to steal headlines, but he could provide a depth piece for the Chiefs at a position that has been locked down with Kelce leading the charge. However, the 36-year-old tight end is nearing the end of his career and could still ultimately decide to retire this offseason.