Chiefs Fans Should Be Thrilled About This Mock Draft Result

The Kansas City Chiefs have a long offseason ahead of them. Thankfully, it means that Patrick Mahomes has plenty of time to recover from his ACL surgery and prepare for next season. Unfortunately, the Chiefs showed that their roster is far from ready to compete for another championship, even with Mahomes healthy and under center. General Manager Brett Veach has his work cut out for him.



He won't just have to fill the existing holes that popped up throughout the 2025 season. He might also have to replace Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. He'll have to identify another backup quarterback, with Gardner Minshew II now a free agent coming off his own torn ACL, and Chris Oladokun clearly incapable of steering the ship if Mahomes isn't ready for season kickoff. He might have to work with Head Coach Andy Reid to replace both Steve Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy. The good news for Veach and the Chiefs is that they'll have some decent draft capital to work with.



Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chiefs could land the best pass-rusher in the class



With their abysmal 6-11 finish, the Kansas City Chiefs landed the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. There are several positions that they could use the selection to address, considering the numerous holes they have in the roster. However, with such a premium pick, KC should probably take the best talent available instead of trying to fill an instant need.



Sometimes, the stars align in the draft, and a team has the opportunity to address one of their most pressing issues with the top prospect still on the board. ESPN's Jordan Reid did that for the Chiefs in his latest mock draft, predicting that they'll land EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. at nine:



Talk about the arm length all you want, Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is currently the #2 overall player on my board and one of my favorite options for the #Titans at 4th overall



- overwhelming power

- lethal power rushing arsenal

- immediate impact NFL run defender

-… pic.twitter.com/8dsD0qhRvu — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) January 9, 2026

"Bain's game is all about power; he's a heavy-handed defender who regularly overwhelms blockers at the point of attack. Capable of playing 0- to 9-technique, Bain can play all over the defensive line and has flashed in big moments during Miami's current playoff run. At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Bain's measurables might not fit every team's wish list but would work well in Kansas City, where defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has preferred dense and powerful pass rushers. Bain had 8.5 sacks this season and would give a boost to a Chiefs pass rush that finished with only 35 sacks in 2025, tied for 22nd in the NFL."



Kansas City's defense was just 25th in quarterback hurries this past season and 23rd in sacks. They desperately lack playmaking outside of Chris Jones, who seemingly lost a step this year and could use some extra juice alongside him on the defensive line to prevent him from getting chipped and double-teamed constantly.

Don’t even consider moving that browser, Chiefs Kingdom, because your best in-depth news is right here. And don’t forget to register for our FREE newsletter. Get the latest emailed each morning, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.