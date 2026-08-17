Mansoor Delane Appears Poised for Preseason Debut With Positive Camp Update

The Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations for first-round rookie Mansoor Delane this season, but the former LSU star has been slowed during training camp by a lingering shoulder blade injury he suffered late in OTAs. He was inactive for the preseason opener this past weekend.

For the first two weeks of practice, Delane wore a yellow non-contact jersey and did not put on pads. He first suited up in pads last Saturday but remained in the yellow jersey.



Now, the No. 6 overall pick appears to be trending in the right direction. For the first time all camp, Delane was both fully padded and wearing a white contact jersey, clearing him for 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane in pads without a yellow non-contact jersey for the first time in camp. pic.twitter.com/dxBzrpWkhu — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 17, 2026

Delane continues to ramp up his workload during this rehab process and is already participating in team drills during today's session. He was seen getting physical with fellow rookie Cyrus Allen today.

Head coach Andy Reid has admitted in the past that Delane's tenacity on the practice field is what got him injured in the first place. He's likely learned his lesson to separate practice and game mode intensity during his injury recovery.

The coaching staff will remain cautious with Delane ahead of the regular season, but he could be ready to make his preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if everything goes well this week. Kansas City won't rush him into live action if he's not 100%, though the rookie would certainly benefit from getting some game reps before his first NFL start.



Delane has essentially been playing one-handed in practice while protecting his injured arm. With that limitation seemingly behind him, he should be able to show much more of what made him the No. 6 pick in the draft.

The Maryland native is penciled in as Kansas City's CB1 this season as he looks to replace Trent McDuffie, who was traded to the Rams in the offseason. If he doesn't play this week, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton should continue to receive the majority of first-team reps on the boundary.

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