One Unit Must Be the Chiefs' Priority in the Second Round

The Kansas City Chiefs have three selections in the top 40 thanks to their trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and those are three premium opportunities to add some signifant fire power to their team. The Chiefs need to get back on track in 2026, or they risk falling behind while the rest of the NFL charges forward.

I personally believe that as long as Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback, they'll always have a chance to go on a deep playoff run. That experience doesn't just go away, but they do need to give him more playmakers. What are some names they should be targeting with the 40th overall pick?

Offensive Playmakers in Round 2

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch has shades of Xavier Worthy in his game, even if he doesn't have that same tier of speed. Branch is still pretty quick. He's a short receiver who makes the most of quick touches, but he has the potential to expand his role into a more fleshed-out playmaker.

With the Georgia Bulldogs, the bulk of his touches came from behind the line of scrimmage, which gives him a clear and defined role out of the gate under Andy Reid . One of his most glaring weaknesses is his tendency to jump for a ball when it isn't needed, but with Mahomes' steady arm, he can grow out of that habit with the Chiefs.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another receiver they need to be on the lookout for is Denzel Boston. Boston's size and toughness will make him a standout target in a receiver room that lacks a big-bodied target. His 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons show he's a difference maker in the red zone, and he perfectly complements the other two receiving options the Chiefs already have.

His run-after-catch ability is incredible, with him being able to turn any play into a big one. He has elite hands and the strength to haul in contested catches. His speed didn't translate in the combine, but if the Chiefs can ignore that, he projects to be a big steal in the second round. If he's still available in the second round, I'd even consider trading up for him.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Finally, they can shore up their offensive line by selecting Caleb Lomu. Their right tackle needs some attention, as Jaylon Moore is in the last year of his deal, and Lomu will be able to be plugged in right away and give them significant reps. He played left tackle in college, but he'll have a year playing as their backup to make that adjustment.