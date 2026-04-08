The Chiefs Have Every Reason to Pursue a Dexter Lawrence Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs traded one of their key defensive pieces for additional draft capital to boost their chances of getting young, cheap stars in the draft. It was a bold move from a team looking to get back into contention, but it was one that needed to be made to get the most value out of their All-Pro corner.

Chiefs Kingdom won't forget what Trent McDuffie meant to them, and if it wasn't for him, they wouldn't have had as many Super Bowl wins under their belt. However, it's now a new day in Kansas City, and trading away McDuffie means their defense is at a critical junction. What's one way they can improve their defense?

Intriguing New Trade

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from the New York Giants, and the Chiefs should be one of the first teams that submit an offer. Reports suggest they'd be willing to let him go for a late first-round pick or a second-round pick. Thanks to the trade with the Los Angeles Rams , they have that late first-rounder the Giants would be looking for.

Defensive line has quickly become a big need for the Chiefs, with Chris Jones not being the game-wrecker he once was. Trading for Lawrence would put some star power back on their defensive line as well as make the most of whatever Jones has left in the tank. Together, they'd create a powerful duo up the middle of the field and make it hard for teams to run the ball on them.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III , and trading for Lawrence would mean their identity would shift to a team that wants to run the ball. Patrick Mahomes is coming off a serious injury, so I think this is the direction they should be heading in.

Being able to run the ball and stop the other team from running it well means that they'll control the pace of any game they're a part of. Trading for Lawrence also means they'd essentially be swapping Lawrence for McDuffie, which is a fair exchange given that their secondary depth is better than that of their defensive lines.

Aug 12, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The Giants and Jets participate in a joint practice at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park. New York Giants #97 Dexter Lawrence II. | Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They also have a better track record of developing their corners, and a player like Nohl Williams already looks like he's set to break out in 2026. The Chiefs have a massive need at defensive tackle, and Lawrence is one of the best to fill that need, which is why they should be aggressive and make that trade happen.