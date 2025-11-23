Patrick Mahomes vs. Daniel Jones: Breaking Down the QB Battle
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot on the line today, as they host the AFC South division-leading Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 12 showdown. The two franchises meet for the first time since 2022, as a lot has changed with each since then.
The Chiefs hold a 5-5 record and sit in third place in the AFC West division. While their chances of getting back into the race for the division title seem like a long shot, defeating the Colts easily boosts their playoff chances as the season rolls on. The man who can help them achieve that? Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes has been the centerpiece for this Chiefs team this season once again, as the two-time MVP faces new career lows at this point in the season with Kansas City. Despite the .500 record, Mahomes has played as advertised, and potentially could be in the running for league MVP if the Chiefs turn things around.
But how does the Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones stack up to Mahomes? Find out below.
Mahomes vs Jones
The former first round picks have done well for their franchises this season, as Jones sits ahead of Mahomes on the passing yards leader board going into this game.
Jones has collected 2,659 passing yards in 223 completions, whereas Mahomes has collected 2,625 passing yards in 233 completions. Jones sits fourth among quarterbacks in that statistic, and Mahomes sits in fifth.
Both quarterbacks have been bitten by the interception this season as well, which could become a big factor in how the defense approaches their work for both teams. Jones has thrown seven interceptions this season and Mahomes has tossed six, four of which have come in the Chiefs' last three games.
Something that the Chiefs' defense can capitalize on against Jones and the Colts is their weak offensive line. So far this season, Jones has been sacked 21 times, which is the 10th most in the NFL, whereas Mahomes has been brought down 20 times, three times, three games in a row.
Mahomes moves around the pocket more than Jones does, securing 288 rushing yards this season. Both are Top 10 in QBR, as both hold spots one and two in average passing yards thrown per game, where Jones holds a slight lead over the two-time MVP in Kansas City.
This is a much bigger game for Mahomes and the Chiefs, making it very easy to lean toward Kansas City in this matchup. Keep in mind that they've had a ton of success at home this season, and Jones and the Colts haven't done as good when playing away.
