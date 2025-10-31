Patrick Mahomes’ Midseason Statement Is Clear
The Kansas City Chiefs may not have known what they were going to get when drafting Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, but since 2018, he's only proved to be the best thing to happen to the franchise in their history.
Mahomes has been an elite game-changer his entire career since taking over the starting quarterback role in 2018. Helping get the franchise to three Super Bowl championships and three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes is just picking up where he left off in 2024.
The way Mahomes has played as of late, compared to the other quarterbacks in the National Football League, further helps his case for being a front-runner for the league MVP award at season's end. Depending on how well the Chiefs play the rest of the season, he's in a good position for the argument to be made.
The Case for MVP
Through eight weeks, Mahomes has been a key contributor in getting the Chiefs where they stand entering Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Even without Rashee Rice for their first six weeks of the season, Mahomes further proved that he can succeed with any wide receiver.
Going into the matchup with Buffalo, Mahomes ranks second in the NFL in passing yards with 2,099, just behind AFC West division rival Justin Herbert. Additionally, Mahomes ranks in a first-place tie with Matthew Stafford for touchdowns thrown (17), third in QBR (76.3), and 10th in passer rating (103.1).
On top of the person statistics, Mahomes has been a factor in the Chiefs' scoring 28 or more points in five straight games. The most powerful offenses typically get the job done, and with how Mahomes is performing, he and the Chiefs could easily be contenders once again.
So long as the Chiefs are contenders, Mahomes should always be in consideration for MVP. A leader both on and off the field, showcasing he can be successful with anyone, and ranking among the league's best in highly touted categories, all work in Mahomes' case for a third MVP award.
The Chiefs and Mahomes will take on the reigning MVP in Josh Allen and the Bills this Sunday in Week 9.
