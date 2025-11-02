2 Chiefs Sleepers Get Huge Fantasy Bump for Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a perplexing fantasy football team throughout the 2025 NFL season. Early in the year, with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy out due to suspension and injury, there were hardly any consistent options coming from KC. Patrick Mahomes remained a top fantasy quarterback by using his legs while his downfield weapons were depleted.
The Chiefs' pass-catching depth wasn't able to step up during Rice and Worthy's absences. They had a few strong individual performances between players like Marquis Brown, Tyquan Thornton, and Travis Kelce, but none found consistent success in their larger roles. Now with their two top receivers back, the Chiefs have so many options that it's impossible to know who to trust in any given game outside of Rice.
The running back situation has been even more frustrating. Isiah Pacheco came into the year with a lot of high hopes after returning from a leg fracture he suffered last season, but hasn't been able to cash in on his potential, even when KC tried to lean on the rushing attack in the first few weeks. Despite his struggles, his status as RB1 on this team was never threatened. That could change in Week 9.
Can Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith take advantage?
Isiah Pacheco was starting to build momentum. He logged 15 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He followed that up with 58 yards on just 12 attempts versus the Washington Commanders, for a commendable 4.8-yard average.
Unfortunately, he also sprained his MCL. He was able to avoid a serious injury, but the Kansas City Chiefs are considering him week-to-week now. He's officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Earlier this season, neither Kareem Hunt nor Brashard Smith could do enough behind Pacheco to earn more volume or vault him on the depth chart.
Now, they both have an opportunity to show that they can do more in a larger role in Week 9. NBC Sports' Patrick Daugherty has listed both Hunt and Smith as playable fantasy options versus the Bills:
"With Isiah Pacheco (knee) back on the shelf, Kareem Hunt has vaulted back into the top 24 on the strength of his workload/scoring projections. Brashard Smith, meanwhile, should see a few more handles on the ground while continuing to (slowly) resurrect the old “Jerick McKinnon role.” For arguably the first time, Smith merits some actual “second FLEX” appeal for Week 9."
If Hunt, Smith, or both can thrive against Buffalo's 31st-ranked rushing defense, they could finally push the Chiefs' coaching staff to reconsider their carries split and possibly even shake up the depth chart moving forward.
