Patrick Mahomes Pinpoints Three Chiefs Training Camp Standouts

Entering his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about how players can succeed in Andy Reid's system. Several players have emerged in training camp as breakout candidates due to their strong play.

While training camp standouts often end up being irrelevant and are simply a way for fans to start conversations ahead of the season, there are usually a few guys who do separate themselves from the rest during camp.



When Mahomes met with the media for his post-practice presser on Saturday, he was asked which young camp sensations have impressed him the most. He started with a fan-favorite ascending talent who is expected to play a huge role in the cornerback room this season.

"I think Nohl Williams kind of is the first one in my mind," Mahomes stated. "I knew how talented he is, but you can tell when the guy starts to get it, starts to figure out formations, figure out motions and know where to put himself at to make it easier on himself. So, he's someone that's kind of been big."

Williams is entering his second year after being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie campaign strong, grading out as the best corner Kansas City had all season when it was all said and done.

While he and Kristian Fulton continue to battle for the CB2 spot opposite Mansoor Delane, Williams' grasp on the job is getting tighter with each passing day. Mahomes' praise is only further evidence of that.

Next, Mahomes touched on one of his favorite targets early in camp, former Cincinnati Bearcats wideout Cyrus Allen. The 5-foot-11 New Orleans native has impressed after being taken in the fifth round by the Chiefs this year and is fighting to win the WR3 role.

"I mean, obviously Cyrus had a great start to start the camp and so getting him back out there will be important," Mahomes said.

Allen gave Chiefs fans a major injury scare in the first week of camp when he was carted off with a lower-leg injury. It thankfully ended up being just a shin bruise, and he's since ramped things up and is almost back to full health. Coach Reid previously said that Mahomes was beginning to build trust with Allen, which is a great sign for their chemistry moving forward.

Finally, Mahomes praised left guard Kingsley Suamataia for the growth he's made in his third year.



"And then I know he's not a first, second year guy, but I think Kingsley's had a great camp so far and so you want guys like that to keep improving, keep getting better."

Suamataia has endured a rocky path with the Chiefs, struggling at left tackle as a rookie before eventually being benched. But once the coaches moved him inside to left guard last year, he flourished and now has high expectations for his third year.

It obviously must feel great for each of these players to hear these kinds of compliments from one of the greatest signal callers to ever do it. If Mahomes thinks highly of their growth, the future should hold great things for all three of these training camp standouts.

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