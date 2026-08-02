What We Learned From Day Four of Chiefs Training Camp: Offense Averts a Crisis

Kansas City Chiefs training camp extended into its fourth day on Saturday before the team's scheduled off day on Sunday. The biggest headline centered around the health of two of KC's top three wide receivers, though plenty of other developments surfaced throughout the day.



On a windy afternoon in St. Joseph, Missouri, the defense took advantage and stole the show for most of practice. These are our four biggest takeaways from Day 4 of Chiefs training camp.

Defensive Backfield Sets the Tone

If you're like me and have a lot of faith in the defense right now, yesterday's showing was even more reason to get excited about this young group. Patrick Mahomes still looked comfortable working through his progressions, but the secondary featured a lot of different looks that we hadn't previously seen.

DC Steve Spagnuolo continues to mix up the personnel, featuring L'Jarius Sneed at dime safety in certain packages after previously lining up at boundary corner. Chris Roland-Wallace has also spent time at nickel in previous practices, giving the defense what should be plenty of versatility by the time preseason rolls around.

Mansoor Delane also picked off a batted pass from Mahomes toward the end of practice. The inexperienced yet promising secondary will play a major role in how well the defense performs in 2026.

Wide Receivers Avoid Worst-Case Scenario

New developments from training camp are always exciting to monitor, but it's never fun to see an injury pop up on the radar. The Chiefs' wide receiver room had not one but two skill position players go down yesterday, and both were carted off the field in concerning fashion.

The more nerve-wracking injury involved Cyrus Allen, who collided with cornerback Kaiir Elam on a pointless special teams rep midway through practice. Later on, third-year wideout Xavier Worthy appeared to be favoring his shoulder just days after being cleared for contact following last year's torn labrum.

Fortunately, the Chiefs received the best-case scenario with both players. Allen only sustained a shin bruise with no broken bones or ligament damage, while Worthy is expected to be OK. More than anything, Chiefs fans were holding their breath throughout practice as they waited for updates on both injuries.

Kahlil Benson Keeps Making His Case

Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson just continues to pile up impressive practices. He ran with the first team for the third day in a row, ahead of $30 million man Jaylon Moore.

This is becoming more of a trend than an experiment, making it clear the coaching staff believes the former Indiana lineman can play an important role with the team this season.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah also ran with the first-team defensive line with Ashton Gillotte remaining sidelined. After missing all of last season with a hamstring injury, this stretch of camp is an important opportunity for Anudike-Uzomah to earn the coaching staff's trust.

RB2 Job Remains in the Air

The coaching staff continues to be enamored with Kenneth Walker III, whose explosiveness and burst are night and day from what we've seen out of Chiefs tailbacks in past years. However, second-year man Brashard Smith continues to be a popular third-down back option after catching 25 passes for 172 yards in his first season.

Walker and Smith shared the majority of the first-team reps on Saturday, and Day 3 draft pick Emmett Johnson shined mostly with the second and third teams. Many fans expect Johnson to eventually take over the RB2 role, and it's likely he receives more carries than Smith. However, it's well known that Mahomes likes to throw to his running backs often, which could put Smith in line for a Jerick McKinnon-type role in the offense.

Johnson has to keep separating himself from Smith and Emari Demercado if he wants to carve out a bigger role behind Walker.

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