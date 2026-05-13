With the first and second waves of NFL free agency in the books, the middle and late portions of the offseason see veterans sign deals with prospective contenders. Sometimes, these things are about fit and team need, which can lead to patience for players with experience.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who currently don't have much money to work with, could benefit from adding talent at a position or two in the near future. Is wide receiver one of those spots? There's certainly a case to be made.

With former San Francisco 49ers standout Jauan Jennings joining the Minnesota Vikings, that leaves one fewer option to consider. Joshua Brisco, Seth Keysor and Nate Taylor discussed all of that and more on the latest episode of the Only Weird Games podcast on KC Sports Network.

Chiefs are officially hosting Broncos in Kansas City in Week 1

With Thursday bringing with it the full NFL schedule release, a good handful of games have already been revealed. Certain networks and markets were eager to announce standalone or prime-time matchups, many of which have involved the Chiefs in recent years.

This season's crop of Monday Night Football bouts features Kansas City right out of the gate. It was announced on Tuesday that the Chiefs and Denver Broncos will meet in a battle between AFC West foes, and it's since been shared that the game's taking place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It's a prime opportunity for not only quarterback Patrick Mahomes to potentially send a message that he's back, but also a chance for the Chiefs to reassert themselves against the reigning division champs.

For more information about the Chiefs' 2026-27 schedule, read here.

Expanding on Mike Danna leaving for the Bills

Monday saw a significant piece of news hit the wire, as now-former Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna is staying in the AFC. The veteran lineman has signed with the Buffalo Bills, thus linking up with one of Kansas City's top conference rivals.

On Tuesday, I wrote that losing Danna wouldn't come back to haunt the Chiefs. That remains the viewpoint, but let's contextualize what the team "lost" by parting ways with its former fifth-round pick and opting against re-signing him.

Danna's peak season, objectively, was 2023. It saw him notch career highs in tackles (50), sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (13). This past campaign may have been his worst, as he registered all of 15 tackles (3 for loss) with a single sack in 14 games. Per Pro Football Focus, he had nine total pressures all year long.

It seems unlikely that Danna, who turns 29 in December, will have a career resurgence in Orchard Park. The news may be attention-grabbing, but the impact missed won't be.

Wideout depth options are running thin

As referenced numerous times here at Chiefs On SI, there's absolutely a world in which the Chiefs' current wide receiver group is sufficient. Rashee Rice is entering a healthy year with no distractions, Xavier Worthy has worked past a pair of nagging 2025 injuries and Tyquan Thornton may build on a career year with an increased workload. The framework is there.

What happens if someone gets hurt, though? What if Thornton's success on high-variance plays from last year doesn't carry into 2026? Is 2025 NFL Draft pick Jalen Royals or rookie Cyrus Allen ready to assume a larger role? The jury is out on that.

"I was told that there were a few other teams that were in on Jauan Jennings..



The Dolphins, Commanders, and the Chiefs were interested..



I believe Minnesota was the only place that he visited" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nHquV9DprD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2026

Stefon Diggs is still available and might make the most sense if the Chiefs want to make an addition. Former Kansas City superstar Tyreek Hill is also a free agent. With that said, Jennings going to Minnesota takes another name off an already dwindling list.

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