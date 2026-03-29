Chiefs' Reid Will Sit for Significant Head-Coach Photo
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid shares something in common with Marilyn Monroe, Ronald Reagan and a host of other celebrities. They’ve all enjoyed multiple stays at the Arizona Biltmore.
All were cool Californians, but neither the 20th-century sex symbol nor the actor turned President could rock a Hawaiian shirt like the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.
This week, that famous Phoenix resort hosts the NFL’s annual league meeting. It’ll also host the annual photo of current head coaches.
And for the first time since Clark Hunt handed Reid the reins of the Chiefs, Reid will pose for that photo – in his normal, front-and-center seat -- as the league’s longest-tenured head coach. It’ll mark the 28th time Reid has posed for the group shot.
Seniors tour, 2026
Cue the AARP, too, because this year’s photo will contain an inordinate amount of seniors. Reid just turned 68 while John Harbaugh (N.Y. Giants) will be 64 in September. Mike McCarthy (Pittsburgh) and Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay) will each turn 63 in November, and Jim Harbaugh (L.A. Chargers) levels up to 63 in December – six days before AFC West rival Sean Payton hits the same age.
The NFL could schedule the Chargers and Broncos in Week 15 and create a golden sponsorship opportunity among countless products to help senior citizens. Al Michaels, who’ll be 82 by then, could do the live read in an Amazon Prime Video broadcast.
Todd Monken (Cleveland) just joined those sexagenarians in February when he saw 60 candles on his cake. Dan Quinn (Washington) is the baby of that group, turning 56 in September.
Mike Tomlin moved on after 19 years as head coach in Pittsburgh, and the Ravens opted to change on-field leadership for the first time since they hired John Harbaugh, Reid’s former Eagles assistant, in 2008. Those two moves gave Reid the league's longest active tenure with one team, 14 years in 2026. Tomlin’s headed for television while Harbaugh and Matt Nagy are with the Giants.
Ravens' offensive coordinator is younger than Mahomes
Seeing a head-coach photo without Tomlin will be surreal. The last shot that didn’t include him was 2006, when Bill Cowher was in his final season with the Steelers.
Baltimore, however, did Reid a favor by removing Jesse Minter from the AFC West. The former Chargers defensive coordinator is now head coach in Baltimore, and he turns 43 in May.
Times have changed since Reid made his first Biltmore trip as Chiefs head coach in 2013, when owners voted to abolish Tom Brady’s Tuck Rule and began preparing Los Angeles for an NFL franchise (the Rams were still in St. Louis, the Chargers still in San Diego).
Minter’s new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, will call plays for Lamar Jackson. Doyle, who turned 30 in early March, is six months younger than Mahomes and was nearing his first birthday when Reid won his first Super Bowl as Green Bay’s tight ends coach in January 1997.
Reid, Jim Harbaugh and Payton will have combined for 194 birthdays by season’s end. The other AFC West head coach, Klint Kubiak, turned 39 the week after he won the Super Bowl with Seattle in February.
Kubiak is actually older than his Seattle head coach, Mike Macdonald, who turns 38 in June. Kellen Moore (New Orleans), is a month younger; he’ll celebrate No. 38 in July.
And Buffalo’s Joe Brady (37 in September) will be the youngest. Suddenly, Sean McVay is 40 years old and now just the sixth-youngest head coach in the league.
All that should make for an one of the more interesting head-coach photos in league history this week.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert