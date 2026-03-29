Chiefs' Reid Will Sit for Significant Head-Coach Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid shares something in common with Marilyn Monroe, Ronald Reagan and a host of other celebrities. They’ve all enjoyed multiple stays at the Arizona Biltmore.

All were cool Californians, but neither the 20th-century sex symbol nor the actor turned President could rock a Hawaiian shirt like the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This week, that famous Phoenix resort hosts the NFL’s annual league meeting. It’ll also host the annual photo of current head coaches.

And for the first time since Clark Hunt handed Reid the reins of the Chiefs, Reid will pose for that photo – in his normal, front-and-center seat -- as the league’s longest-tenured head coach. It’ll mark the 28th time Reid has posed for the group shot.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seniors tour, 2026

Cue the AARP, too, because this year’s photo will contain an inordinate amount of seniors. Reid just turned 68 while John Harbaugh (N.Y. Giants) will be 64 in September. Mike McCarthy (Pittsburgh) and Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay) will each turn 63 in November, and Jim Harbaugh (L.A. Chargers) levels up to 63 in December – six days before AFC West rival Sean Payton hits the same age.

The NFL could schedule the Chargers and Broncos in Week 15 and create a golden sponsorship opportunity among countless products to help senior citizens. Al Michaels, who’ll be 82 by then, could do the live read in an Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Todd Monken (Cleveland) just joined those sexagenarians in February when he saw 60 candles on his cake. Dan Quinn (Washington) is the baby of that group, turning 56 in September.

Mike Tomlin moved on after 19 years as head coach in Pittsburgh, and the Ravens opted to change on-field leadership for the first time since they hired John Harbaugh, Reid’s former Eagles assistant, in 2008. Those two moves gave Reid the league's longest active tenure with one team, 14 years in 2026. Tomlin’s headed for television while Harbaugh and Matt Nagy are with the Giants.

Oct 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ravens' offensive coordinator is younger than Mahomes

Seeing a head-coach photo without Tomlin will be surreal. The last shot that didn’t include him was 2006, when Bill Cowher was in his final season with the Steelers.

Baltimore, however, did Reid a favor by removing Jesse Minter from the AFC West. The former Chargers defensive coordinator is now head coach in Baltimore, and he turns 43 in May.

Jan 15, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Hank Stram on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the first ever meeting of the AFL vs NFL World Championship. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 35-10. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Times have changed since Reid made his first Biltmore trip as Chiefs head coach in 2013, when owners voted to abolish Tom Brady’s Tuck Rule and began preparing Los Angeles for an NFL franchise (the Rams were still in St. Louis, the Chargers still in San Diego).

Minter’s new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, will call plays for Lamar Jackson. Doyle, who turned 30 in early March, is six months younger than Mahomes and was nearing his first birthday when Reid won his first Super Bowl as Green Bay’s tight ends coach in January 1997.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Reid, Jim Harbaugh and Payton will have combined for 194 birthdays by season’s end. The other AFC West head coach, Klint Kubiak, turned 39 the week after he won the Super Bowl with Seattle in February.

Kubiak is actually older than his Seattle head coach, Mike Macdonald, who turns 38 in June. Kellen Moore (New Orleans), is a month younger; he’ll celebrate No. 38 in July.

Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And Buffalo’s Joe Brady (37 in September) will be the youngest. Suddenly, Sean McVay is 40 years old and now just the sixth-youngest head coach in the league.

All that should make for an one of the more interesting head-coach photos in league history this week.