A week from now (and counting), the Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 training camp will be off and running. Over the next few weeks, some players will cement themselves as building blocks for the upcoming season, while others will fade into the distance for the immediate future.

Certain things are locks, like quarterback Patrick Mahomes being the club's unquestioned leader and there being a few stars to support him. Following an offseason of change, however, a handful of positions could look different on the depth chart.

With camp on the horizon, let's dive into five different areas of the roster that could see a battle manifest as July comes to a close and August approaches. None of these developments will likely make or break the season, but they could all add up to make a noticeable difference in the end.

Nohl Williams vs. Kristian Fulton (CB2)

The Chiefs have made it clear with their actions that at cornerback, it's the Mansoor Delane show and everything else falls in line after that. It appears that second-year man Nohl Williams will man the other boundary spot opposite him, but the fact remains that veteran Kristian Fulton continues to fly under the radar.

Both Williams and Fulton turned in some strong performances to close last season. The former did so with an expanded workload and while learning on the fly, whereas the latter worked past injuries and shook off the rust just in time to inspire some hope for the future. Which side will win the battle in the end?

Williams isn't shying away from the hype surrounding him. For as high as Kansas City is on him, he's holding himself to an even greater standard. If Fulton and his $13 million cap number can't beat the odds (and the younger player) out for a premium-snap role, does parting ways make sense? The Chiefs can save $5M by cutting Fulton with $8M in dead money being added, via Over The Cap.

Add in an intriguing set of options for the slot role, and you get a heck of a cornerback outlook — for better or worse — heading into camp.

Jake Briningstool vs. John Michael Gyllenborg (Final TE)

It feels like every offseason, the Chiefs land an undrafted free agent at the tight end spot and he generates some buzz during the offseason. That player was Jake Briningstool a year ago, although an injury saw him land on the injured reserve list to close out August.

The Clemson product is back for another year in K.C., but he's joined by local native John Michael Gyllenborg. The former Wyoming standout shined in 2023 and 2024 before logging just 24 receptions for 217 yards as a senior, then he lit up the pre-draft process with a near-perfect Relative Athletic Score.

We know that Travis Kelce and Noah Gray are the team's first and second tight ends. We think Jared Wiley will be the third man in the room. Should a fourth one be rostered, Gyllenborg is the shiny new toy but Briningstool is more experienced. It's a fascinating dynamic to weigh.

Jalen Royals vs. Cyrus Allen vs. Nikko Remigio (WR4)

The Chiefs are skating on thin ice regarding their wideout rotation, and that's just at the top of the depth chart. Banking on everything to click for Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton is risky. If one or more of those players falls short of expectations or gets hurt, perhaps the scariest scenario would be one of their backups seeing the field more.

Jalen Royals, a 2025 fourth-round pick who got selected to the tune of near-universal praise, was banged up coming into his debut effort and received all of 86 offensive snaps in seven games. Special teams ace Nikko Remigio has an inside edge to make the team, but he's got just three receptions for 69 yards in his resume in the passing game.

The most promising of receivers three through six is Cyrus Allen, a fifth-rounder from April's NFL Draft. A silky-smooth route runner with an adequate release package, he may have the best profile when it comes to making an impact on offense. With that said, rookies don't always get the fairest of shakes in head coach Andy Reid's offense.

All of Royals, Allen and Remigio could and should make the team and round out the receiver room. Who claims rights to the primary backup job remains to be seen.

Ethan Downs vs. Vincent Anthony (DE5)

Recently for Chiefs On SI, I pondered what the role of second-round rookie R Mason Thomas will be in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. After all, George Karlaftis is the undisputed leader of the defensive end group, with second-year man Ashton Gillotte presumably stepping into a starting role.

If Thomas is the No. 3 and former first-round pickup Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the fourth, that could leave room for just one more player to complete what's an underwhelming EDGE collective. Might it come down to Ethan Downs versus Vincent Anthony?

Downs has more time in the Chiefs' system, designated as a linebacker but obviously a pass rusher by trade. In Week 18 of last season, his only action of the year, he recorded five tackles in just 11 defensive snaps. Anthony, a Duke product, has the requisite length and explosiveness to appeal to NFL teams:

Vincent Anthony Jr. is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 7.28 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 611 out of 2239 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/72yW7Vp3ls pic.twitter.com/5KgS7BH0wf — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 4, 2026

It's this writer's opinion that rolling the dice on developing Anthony makes more sense than playing it safe(r) with Downs or even a Tyreke Smith. After all, this position needs all the upside it can get given how questionable it is.

Jeffrey Bassa vs. Cooper McDonald (SAM LB)

The departure of Leo Chenal to the Washington Commanders opens up a new starting role next to Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill at linebacker. 2025 draft pick Jeffrey Bassa is the popular pick — or perhaps the hope — to rise up the hierarchy, yet Cooper McDonald is the more natural fit.

This might quietly be the Chiefs' most interesting and relevant position battle, especially if Williams and Fulton aren't actually duking it out for reps.

Contrary to what some believe, these two actually aren't too far apart when it comes to size. McDonald simply plays more like a SAM (strong side) 'backer than Bassa, who could be closer to Tranquill in skill set.

Jack Cochrane and Cole Christiansen are special teams options and not real threats for this opening. Maybe Downs could factor into the race as a reserve, but ultimately, it's a two-man contest for a part-time starting gig. The best man will separate himself at camp and during this preseason.

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