Should the Chiefs Reunite with Hollywood Brown?

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Josh Downs just before the NFL trade deadline, the team's wide receiver depth chart still has room for more talent. Could a familiar face be the next addition? It's complicated.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles released wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown after a disappointing few months in Philly. He caught only five passes for 63 yards in four games with the Eagles. That pales in comparison to his 49-catch, 587-yard, five-touchdown season with the Chiefs in 2025. The Eagles have had an avalanche of issues this season, but Brown never found his role in Philadelphia.

Certainly, Brown isn't at the top of his game, but in his age-29 season, he also isn't beyond a potential resurgence in a reasonable role. So, should the Chiefs and Brown be viewing each other as solutions to the other's problem? Let's look at the pros and cons.

Why the Chiefs should reunite with Hollywood Brown

With Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve for the forseeable future, the Chiefs still lack a proven deep threat who can stretch opposing defenses and present a plausible target for a couple of deep shot attempts per game. Xavier Worthy has the requisite speed to stretch the field, but he's never seemed entirely comfortable or productive in that role.

Meanwhile, Brown wouldn't (and shouldn't) impact Downs' role in any way. Downs will step in as a short- and intermediate-level threat who can separate against man-to-man coverage; Brown would be doing an entirely different job if he were to return.

The biggest feather in Brown's cap is his familiarity with the Chiefs' offense. When Andy Reid discussed potential receiver additions before the deadline, he began by saying that he'd "hope they'd be familiar with the offense." Brown certainly is, after spending two years in Kansas City before his brief time in Philly. If the Chiefs have interest in adding another pass-catcher who should be comfortable in the system, Brown would check that box.

Andy Reid shares what he'd look for in a potential addition at WR:



“You'd hope they'd be familiar with the offense. If they're not, they gotta be smart and be able to pick it up quickly — I've had players that have done that and done it well, but I would tell you there better be… pic.twitter.com/xvBMCkrwxo — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 28, 2026

Why the KC-Hollywood reunion wouldn't make sense

While the Chiefs would certainly value Brown's familiarity with the offense, would Brown be excited to sign with the Chiefs for a third time after an up-and-down 2025 campaign? Teams like the Steelers and 49ers, also often rumored to be in the receiver market, may have a more direct role for Brown as opposed to a deep-threat-and-depth position with the Chiefs.

From Kansas City's perspective, signing Brown would likely add another layer of insulation in front of rookie Cyrus Allen, whose regular season production hasn't yet lived up to his training camp hype. (It could also lead to a demotion for Worthy, who has led the receivers in snaps taken this year by a wide margin.) Do the Chiefs see room for late-season growth from Allen, or have they retained their optimism for Worthy's role in his third year? If so, adding Brown as the team's fourth or fifth receiver might not make sense for either side.

Another hypothetical to monitor: Are the Chiefs still keeping a door open for Tyreek Hill's potential return? In a battle of veteran receivers who are familiar with the offense, I would guess that the Chiefs would have more interest in the 32-year-old Hill, though his health and potential league-discipline status are both publicly unknown as of mid-November. I don't think the team is likely to invite both Hill and Brown back to Kansas City, ultimately adding three receivers during the middle of the season.

The Chiefs could pass on both free agent vets, but if they sign one, I wouldn't expect to see the other back in red.

So, should they do it?

Given the number of snaps that have recently been allocated to receivers like Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong, and with the practice squad addition of Justin Watson, I couldn't be upset with a return to Kansas City for Brown. Even in the midst of an entirely disappointing year that began with the Eagles, capable NFL receivers are hard to come by, and players with comfort in Reid's offense are even more valued.

Still, if the Chiefs think that the new duo of Downs and Rashee Rice is enough to lead the way alongside Travis Kelce, with Worthy as the deep threat and Allen waiting in the wings as the next man up, I wouldn't begrudge them for passing up on this reunion.

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