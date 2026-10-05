Could Tyquan Thornton Return to the Chiefs This Season? It’s Complicated

The Kansas City Chiefs experienced both ends of the spectrum regarding wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Week 4's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The fifth-year man delivered a career-best performance, but he also sustained a serious injury in the process.

Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle late in Sunday's 30-27 triumph against Las Vegas, ending his night and leaving many to wonder whether his season was also over. Less than 24 hours after the contest, there's some more clarity on a potential return timeline.

Per Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network, the door is open for Thornton to perhaps come back in a matter of months.

"After extensive tests today, Tyquan Thornton is expected back within 12 to 16 weeks, sources say," Rapoport's tweet began. "He'll have surgery within the week and there is a real chance at a late-season or playoff return."

After extensive tests today, Tyquan Thornton is expected back within 12 to 16 weeks, sources say. He’ll have surgery within the week and there is a real chance at a late-season or playoff return. https://t.co/AgiJI94AzJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2026

Given the gruesome nature of Thornton's injury, it's hard to view this as anything but a good thing for both him and the Chiefs. Avoiding major breaks and, seemingly, the extreme end for ligament damage may have kept his current campaign alive.

Should the former New England Patriots second-round pick make rapid progress in his recovery and get back at the 12-week mark, he might be able to play in a regular-season game or two. If his absence extends to 16 weeks or a bit longer, he'd be flirting with a postseason return and be up to the mercy of Kansas City's path through the AFC playoffs.

With all of that said, Thornton has to first make numerous steps before getting back on the field. Having a successful surgery during the Chiefs' bye week is the first hurdle, then checking off the appropriate boxes in rehab follows suit. Who knows what he'll look like athletically coming off the injury or what the state of the KC wideout room will be in late December or early-to-mid January.

For a team that's also without Rashee Rice temporarily and has rumors swirling that a Tyreek Hill reunion might be in the cards, it's nice to have some hope that Thornton could rejoin his teammates in due time. He's already up to 11 receptions for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first year of a two-season contract he signed during the offseason.

Fast-forwarding quite a while, the Chiefs round off the regular season with a Week 16 outing against the San Francisco 49ers before going to Los Angeles to tango with the Chargers. Week 18 sees them close out the regular season versus the very Raiders team they just played.

With the team at 4-0, many folks in Kansas City circles are already banking on a postseason run occurring. Maybe Thornton can be a part of that plan on the field if things go right.

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