The Chiefs' Offense Seems to Have Solved Last Season's Biggest Problem

On Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense was something it hadn't been in quite some time: explosive.

The Chiefs' offense had plenty of issues in 2025, but for at least the last two seasons, the offense simply wasn't able to convert nearly enough explosive plays. At times, Kansas City could overcome their big-play deficiencies by playing consistent, mistake-free football, but that left them with very little margin for error, and it made quick comebacks even more difficult.

Two games into the 2026 season, it seems like that won't be an issue this year.

The Chiefs' 523 yards of offense yesterday was their highest total since Week 7 of the 2022 season.



It was their highest explosive play rate in a regular-season game since 2022. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 21, 2026

You can pick any number of plays or position groups to prove this point after just two games, and they've found explosives through the air and on the ground. Last year, tight end Travis Kelce's longest reception went for 44 yards. In the first game of the '26 season, he picked up 59 on one play and currently leads all tight ends and wide receivers in yards after the catch.

On the ground, it's almost become cliché to share stats about Kenneth Walker III. In Week 1, Walker had four explosive runs (including his 60-yard touchdown), more than any Chiefs running back room in a single game since 2023. He's averaging 6.2 yards per attempt through the first two games of the year and 8.8 yards per reception.

Tyquan Thornton deserves an immense amount of credit for his role in Sunday's win, with two explosive catches coming at key times. Thornton's third reception of the night came on 3rd and 11 in the third quarter, hauling in a 45-yard gain to get the Chiefs to the 1, eventually resulting in a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jalen Royals. Thornton's final catch may have saved the game.

HUGE CATCH BY THORNTON 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IZ5jNS6hPQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 21, 2026

It was the first possession of overtime. On 3rd and 12 at the Chiefs' 30, Mahomes let it rip, and Thornton held strong through contact to bring in a 30-yard gain. Without that reception, the Chiefs would have been forced to punt the ball back to the Colts, and an Indianapolis field goal would've been enough to end the game.

Fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice isn't regarded as a traditional big-play receiver, typically thriving with more targets and medium gains. Against the Colts, however, Rice took just four catches for 83 yards, including a 31-yard long. Rice's 20.8 yards per reception were good for the second-most yards per catch in a single game of his career.

Patrick Mahomes completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Chiefs' Week 2 win, recording a career-high 14 completions on play-action passes.



He totaled 137 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 play-action attempts.#INDvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/DiYyyXrqV3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2026

For better or for worse, the Chiefs have even remained explosive without big plays from Xavier Worthy, who caught a touchdown but had five catches for just 25 yards against Indy. Worthy's best-case NFL future would certainly include more big plays from the Texas speedster, but the Chiefs have found explosives in so many places that Worthy's slow start hasn't hampered the offense.

Ultimately, that's what stands out.

While Walker is certainly Mahomes' top weapon—and the easy button this offense has needed for a while—no individual player did all of the heavy lifting in the Chiefs' win over the Colts. Walker was a workhorse. Kelce turned back the clock. Thornton made big plays in huge moments. Rice made the most of his receptions. Mahomes, of course, was fantastic. Add in the fact that none of this came at the expense of down-to-down success, and it's impossible not to be excited about the bright, explosive future of the Kansas City offense.

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