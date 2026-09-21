10 Instant Observations From the Kansas City Chiefs’ Overtime Win Over Colts

In one of the best regular-season games in recent NFL history, the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top 33-30 in an overtime thriller. It may not have been as dominant as the team's season-opening win over Denver, but it was an incredible effort from both sides of the ball to persist through 70 minutes of grueling football.



A touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor with five minutes remaining tied the game at 27 apiece, but the defense came up with some big stops to send the contest to an extra period. From there, Kansas City played ball-control football and milked the clock in a way that only Patrick Mahomes can.

There's a lot to unpack from this victory. Here are 10 instant observations we gathered from the win.

10. 'Refs You Suck!'

Things got chippy with the officials and fans in the first half. You could audibly hear Arrowhead Stadium chanting, "Refs, you suck," near the end of the opening half after a few questionable penalties.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) reacts with fans after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a reason why the Chiefs faithful are considered the best fanbase in the NFL. They will always rally behind their players, whether they're right or wrong.

9. A Game of Inches

The Chiefs technically won twice in overtime in this game, but what would have been a game-winning fumble recovery turned into one of the most improbable moments in recent regular-season history.



Daniel Jones connected with veteran wideout Laquon Treadwell for 48 yards on the Colts' first offensive snap of overtime. When Treadwell got up off the ground, the ball was jarred loose and recovered by Kansas City, and the referee signaled the Chiefs had won the game.

Was Laquon Treadwell down? Fumble?



THIS IS CHAOS!! pic.twitter.com/9PPywvmYA8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2026

After a lengthy replay review, it was determined that a minimal tug on his jersey right as he gained possession of the ball was enough to rule him down by contact. Although it didn't matter in the end, a play like this reminds you of the razor-thin margin for error in a football game.

By the way, can we recognize how impressive it is that Treadwell has lasted over a decade in the NFL despite being a first-round bust?

8. Nikko Remigio Pushed Out as Kick Returner

After the opener when Nikko Remigio fielded all three of the Chiefs' kickoffs, running backs Brashard Smith and Emmett Johnson took over those duties. Remigio still caught Indianapolis' lone punt, but it appears that's the furthest extent of his return role until further notice.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) returns a punt during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith had plenty of success returning kicks during the preseason, so it isn't surprising that Dave Toub decided to make the change. The tailback duo finished the victory with six≤ returns for an average of 27.8 yards per attempt.

7. Khyiris Tonga’s Versatility Continues to Pay Off

Don't look now, but Khyiris Tonga has emerged as a legitimate offensive weapon for the Chiefs. The sixth-year defensive tackle logged four offensive snaps in Week 1, and he continued to impact the offensive line last night.



As a heavy-package fullback, Tonga received his first NFL carry on a fourth-and-inches opportunity during KC's first drive of the second half. He powered through for a three-yard gain to keep the momentum rolling, and Mahomes connected on a deep ball to Tyquan Thornton three plays later that set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Big man handoff!



Khyiris Tonga coverts the 4th down for the @Chiefs



INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wxgHQtoUrZ — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

Tonga recorded 14 offensive snaps a year ago with the Patriots. He's already surpassed half of that across his first two games with the Chiefs. If there's anything we know about Andy Reid, it's that he'll get as creative as necessary to generate offensive success.

6. Defense Picked Up Stops When It Needed

While the Colts tallied 24 first downs, won the time-of-possession battle in the first half, and put up 30 points, I was pretty pleased with how the defense performed. Granted, there were moments when they looked tired and allowed running lanes to open up. However, keeping Taylor under four yards per carry is a pretty impressive feat.

Following a touchdown drive to open the game, the defense rallied back with an interception the next time it took the field. It also came up with several crucial third-down stops, especially a third-and-four opportunity in the final minute of regulation that could have set up a game-winning field goal attempt for Spencer Shrader.



Over the course of the night, the defensive line created more and more pressure and forced Jones into ill-advised throws. The Colts were out for vengeance after their poor effort in Week 1, so this is a defensive performance I can live with.

5. Ice-Cold Butker Hits Another Clutch Winner

We've all seen this plenty of times. When in doubt, Harrison Butker bails the Chiefs out.

The longtime kicker hit both of his attempts in overtime and drilled the walk-off kick right through the uprights from 40 yards out. While he can be inconsistent and even missed a 51-yard attempt in the second quarter, there are very few people in the league a team would want in a clutch situation more than Butker.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) gets ready to kick a field goal during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Kenneth Walker’s ‘Cutback’ Run Style Is Exhilarating

Kenneth Walker's final line was modest compared to his nearly 200 yards from scrimmage in his Chiefs debut, but he continued to impress as KC's new running back. He finished the night with 24 carries for 117 yards, adding six receptions for 61 more yards through the air.

On the offense's first play of the game, Walker spun out of a crowd and flashed to the other side of the field for a big gain. It was a great example of the lauded "cutback" running style he has become known for in the NFL.



As he and Mahomes gain more experience together, they will become one of the best quarterback-running back duos in the NFL. There should be plenty of big nights in the red and gold for Walker down the road.

3. Passing Targets Were More Spread Out

In Week 1, Mahomes only completed passes to two of his wideouts (Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy), who accounted for five of his 15 completions. Today, the ball was spread around much more generously, with several receivers making an impact.



Jalen Royals caught his first career touchdown on a fourth down, and Tyquan Thornton came up with two of the biggest receptions of the matchup. That included a tremendous 30-yard grab in overtime and a 45-yard bomb that set up a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.

MAHOMES DEEP SHOT TO TYQUAN THORNTON 🚀 pic.twitter.com/t01bI5XNx1 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 21, 2026

Although rookie wideout Cyrus Allen still hasn't been targeted as a Chief, Thornton may have secured his role for the weeks to come with yesterday's performance. He finished with four receptions for 86 yards, leading all KC wideouts in receiving yards. It's also encouraging to see Royals getting involved after his excellent preseason helped him earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

2. Kristian Fulton Redemption Game (Sort Of)

In a game where Mansoor Delane was dressed but didn't play due to a lingering shoulder injury, Kristian Fulton stepped up as the second boundary corner opposite Nohl Williams. Needless to say, he had quite an eventful first half.

On Indy's second offensive drive, Fulton got into a tussling match with Keenan Allen and came up with the first interception of his Chiefs tenure. That broke Kansas City out of its defensive rut, and Steve Spagnuolo's unit played pretty well the rest of the night.

After that moment, things went downhill for the veteran defensive back. He racked up two pass interferences in the ensuing quarter — one of which Chiefs fans didn't particularly agree with and resulted in the aforementioned chants toward the referees, but the point stands.



If Delane is going to be limited or miss time throughout the season, Fulton becomes a crucial asset on this defense. I'll call his performance yesterday a success, putting aside those two ticky-tacky penalties.

1. The Mahomes-Kelce Connection Is Back Like It Never Left

If there was any doubt about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's connection, it was put to rest against the Colts. The future Hall of Fame tight end reeled in nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

It was the first time since the 2025 AFC Divisional Round that Kelce eclipsed the century mark. He and Mahomes looked like their old selves, despite outside concerns about Kelce's age and Mahomes' knee.



The days of Kelce being a yearly 100-catch candidate are over. But if he continues at this pace, one last 1,000-yard season isn't out of the cards.

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