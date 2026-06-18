The Real Harrison Butker Must Stand Up for Chiefs in 2026

It takes all three phases to stack wins in the NFL, and the Kansas City Chiefs have grown to learn that as much as any team. In the last few seasons, their offense, defense and special teams alike have stepped up in the clutch to secure thrilling victories.

The latter area of the team has some work to do, however, to get back to peak form after a down year for the organization. Kicker Harrison Butker is a perfect encapsulation of that, as he's experienced an up-and-down stretch of play.

Butker showing his true colors in his age-31 campaign could be what either propels Kansas City in its rebound effort or plays a role in sinking its ship. Chiefs On SI is ranking the top 25 Chiefs for the upcoming season, and Butker keeps the line moving by occupying the No. 23 spot.

Why Butker Is So Important

As of late, the Chiefs haven't dominated opposing teams the way they did in their heyday. The 2023 team was the last true example of that, when the team owned an average scoring margin of +5.2 points (fifth). 2024 featured a +2.7 mark (11th) in a 15-win season, then last year's 6-11 output brought a +2.0 figure (11th).

Barring the Chiefs' widespread changes on the defensive side jelling and the signing of running back Kenneth Walker III paying massive dividends, it seems that some tight games could once again be on the menu this year. That makes special teams critical.

Not only that, but Butker is being paid to be one of the best. As of this publishing of this story, his $6.4 million average annual value is fourth among all kickers. He's second in guarantees at $17.75M. At some point, a game will likely come down to his ability to make kicks.

Butker's Strengths and Weaknesses

It's tricky getting a true read on where Butker's game is at. He's the first to admit that he didn't start the 2025 season the way he wanted to, and the numbers back it up. In the first five weeks, he made just 76.9% of his field goals and 84.6% of extra points. Those numbers increased to 92.0% and 90.9%, respectively, the rest of the way.

Accuracy and durability are question marks with Butker. His random injuries in recent years, paired with a noteworthy decline in statistical production from his age-28 season, are cause for pause. On the other hand, he was a perfect 18-for-18 on tries from 20-39 yards last year and missed just two boots from 40-49.

There's still some range in Butker's leg, too. He believes it's about the same as it ever was, and he did get better after going 2-for-5 from 50-plus yards in 2024 to being 5-for-8 last season. The difference between 2023's 33-for-35 and 2025's 33-for-38 overall lines isn't too significant, so perhaps sample size should be considered.

It's a game of narrow windows for error, as Butker knows all too well. He remains above the average mark for a kicker, albeit with far more volatility than his profile used to possess.

What Happens If Butker Gets Hurt?

Butker has been limited to 13 games in two of his last four seasons, so the Chiefs have experience pivoting to a backup plan. Unlike other positions on the roster, however, there won't be any built-in reserve waiting on the 53-man roster.

Kansas City also doesn't have another kicker on its current 90-man group, so a potential Butker replacement could come from the free agent pool. In such scenarios, teams typically go to a more tried and true veteran if they feel comfortable or hold a tryout if they don't.

In 2022, both Matthew Wright and Matt Ammendola appeared in two regular-season contests apiece. Wright was back with the team for a pair of games two years later, with Spencer Shrader filling in for the other two.

The Chiefs' hope will simply be for a Butker injury situation to not pop up to begin with.

Why We Ranked Butker Here

Butker's now some time removed from his excellent 2023 season, making it difficult to justify him being a top-flight kicker anymore. With that said, he quietly looked more and more like himself after a down 2024 and a slow start to 2025.

If the mid-to-late stretch he put up a year ago is legitimate, he'll be worthy of this ranking — and perhaps an even higher slot. If he struggles for another extended span, though, it'd be tough to consider him anything but a diminished version of a once-elite player.

Again, the real Butker must stand up for the Chiefs. It could be the difference between a deep playoff run and a disappointing campaign.

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