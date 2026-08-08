Following a letdown year, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense is eyeing a rebound in 2026-27. Part of that formula could contain an improved pass rush, yet there are simultaneously plenty of questions about the defensive end room as a whole.

Much of what was just written could also be applied to Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The former first-round pick has yet to truly break out or, in many ways, provide productive snaps for his hometown team. The Kansas State product spent all of last season on the shelf with a hamstring injury and had his fifth-year option declined, so this is undoubtedly the biggest campaign of his career.

At his fourth training camp, Anudike-Uzomah says this is the healthiest he's felt during the summer and he's excited to be back on the field with his peers.

"I was hurt last season and just [had] a repaired hamstring," Anudike-Uzomah said. "I feel good. I'm rolling this camp, so [I'm] happy to work."

Having to miss an entire season due to something out of his control was difficult, although he's attempting to move past it and come out on the other side better.

"It was tough, honestly," Anudike-Uzomah said. "But at the end of the day, work will get you anywhere you want. I had that mindset going throughout the offseason. Seeing all my teammates play was kind of hard, but me just focusing on getting better was my motivation."

As far as output is concerned, there hasn't been much for the 31st overall pick from back in 2023. He has three sacks to his name in 34 regular-season games, as well as 41 tackles (eight for loss) and 14 quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, he has 25 pressures in 329 pass rush snaps of 550 total in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Over the past several months, Anudike-Uzomah said he spent some time with fellow Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis. The two worked out together occasionally, allowing the youngster to soak up some knowledge from one of the more seasoned players on the defense.

Speaking to the media following Friday's padded practice, head coach Andy Reid seemed to believe the work is starting to show.

"I mentioned Felix the other day," Reid said. "His get-off, that's what jumps out to me. And then he's bringing power with it. With that, it's one thing to run around people and do all that but there's a point as a defensive end [where] you've got be able to physically blow things up. I feel like he's worked hard at that and [is] doing a nice job — all coming from that core area, hips, hamstrings where he had the issues. He's done a nice job there."

At the top of the defensive end depth chart, Karlaftis is locked into a starting role. Sophomore Ashton Gillotte was widely expected to earn the other first-string gig opposite him, but a hamstring injury has held him out of recent practices at camp. Rookie R Mason Thomas is getting some additional work in Gillotte's absence, as is Anudike-Uzomah.

The latter won't chalk his rotten stretch of injuries up to misfortune like most would. Instead, he's simply keeping his head up and eyes ahead with a pressure-packed year on deck.

"I wouldn't call it, really, bad luck," Anudike-Uzomah said. "Things happen. Adversity happens with everybody. I know, for sure, all of you guys have dealt with adversity. It's just [about] how you respond."

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