Rashee Rice Takes Major Step in Knee Recovery at Chiefs Training Camp

Due to local weather conditions, the Kansas City Chiefs had to temporarily move their training camp practice at Missouri Western State University indoors. While that stopped fans from being able to catch another glimpse of this year's team, it didn't stop a big-time move from being made on the health front.

For the first time this summer, wide receiver Rashee Rice is participating in the 11-on-11 section of practice. The star pass catcher reportedly even took a hit for good measure and popped right back up.

For the 1st time in camp, Rashee Rice is participating in the 11-on-11 periods. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 5, 2026

This marks a noteworthy step for Rice, who had an unorthodox offseason that featured knee surgery that was expected to hold him out for months. He spent part of his rehabilitation time in jail following a probation violation, which added a new dynamic to the situation but ultimately didn't seem to derail his progress much.

Prior to the start of training camp, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Rice was "doing great" and that the team would "keep an eye on him" over time. He's been brought along slowly for the first week-plus of full-squad camp, having his reps managed as he eases his way back into the fold. Joining the rest of the offense for 11-on-11, in any capacity, is a huge win.

Once again, Rice is projected to be Kansas City's top receiver this coming season. In eight games last year (a campaign abbreviated by suspension), the former second-round pick was targeted 78 times and hauled in 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns. The SMU product is a high-volume option in the short area of the field, so maintaining acceleration and agility post-surgery is paramount.

Rice is joined by Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton to form a defined trio atop the depth chart. Although it remains to be seen whether that collection of talent is enough, Rice being another day closer to a full-fledged return to work is significant.

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