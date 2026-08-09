This Chiefs Rookie WR Stunningly Made One of the Best Catches of Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are carrying 13 wide receivers in their 90-man training camp lineup, but only about half of those players will actively be with the team by the time Week 1 rolls around. There are two or three spots up for grabs, aside from the Chiefs' obvious core of wideouts.



One rookie under the radar among Chiefs fans is quietly putting together a strong camp. No, we're not talking about rookie receiver and training camp sweetheart Cyrus Allen, but rather California graduate Jacob De Jesus.

During Saturday's practice, De Jesus completed one of the filthiest routes we've seen from a Chiefs receiver in all of camp, and he topped it off with an incredible two-handed diving grab on a ball thrown by Chris Oladokun.

#Chiefs catch of the day might belong to the smallest player on the field: 5'7" WR Jacob De Jesus #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dPEgibMjGW — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 8, 2026

Standing at 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, what De Jesus lacks in size he makes up for with his gritty play style. He is a slot wideout who finished his senior year at Cal with 108 catches for 1,030 yards.

De Jesus' undersized nature will make it difficult for him to carve out a role in the offense, but he does have extensive special teams experience. ST coordinator Dave Toub praised De Jesus in his presser yesterday afternoon.



"De Jesus is solid, great catcher," Toub said. "Just not a real big guy, but he's going to be exciting in the preseason games, for sure."

Across his three years of Division I ball, De Jesus returned 63 punts and 59 kickoffs. With the Chiefs' return job still a question mark, that is one way he can get on the field for KC.

De Jesus may be a long shot to make the final 53-man roster, but he's going to do his best to prove himself as a special teams asset. At the very least, he is someone who should generate exciting plays in each of the Chiefs' three preseason contests.

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