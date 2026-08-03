The Kansas City Chiefs have been operating with some roster flexibility for the first handful of days at training camp. To kick off a new week of practice, general manager Brett Veach is closing out the club's final open spot by adding a new pass catcher.

Given the recent injuries to both Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen over the weekend, there's no denying that Kansas City could use some additional wide receiver depth. That's precisely what the club is getting on Monday as Jeff Weimer joins the fold.

Weimer was invited to the club's undrafted rookie free agent minicamp earlier this year and now finds himself at the Missouri Western State University campus for the first padded practice of camp.

Chiefs have added a receiver, signing former West Virginia wideout Jeff Weimer. He was an invite to the Chiefs rookie minicamp on a tryout in May. He’s wearing No. 5. pic.twitter.com/OHD3n4rnmD — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 3, 2026

Weimer has been around the block a couple of times as a player, starting his collegiate career at junior college before taking his talents to UNLV and Idaho State. He closed things out at West Virginia in 2025, playing in 12 games and recording 21 receptions for 383 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for 12 yards.

Despite being an older prospect, there's some intrigue with Weimer because of his athletic profile. Measuring up at 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, he combines impressive size with the ability to make high-point snags (37-inch vertical jump). That, as well as a 1.53-second 10-yard split, contributed to him earning a nice 9.04 Relative Athletic Score during the pre-draft process.

According to Pro Football Focus, Weimer posted a 65.3 receiving grade during his lone season at West Virginia. The year prior, that mark was 71.2 at Idaho State. After primarily being a slot-only option at UNLV (82.4% of snaps), he aligned out wide 81.5% and 91.3% of the time, respectively, in 2024 and 2025.

Weimer now joins a crowded end-of-roster receiver rotation that also has the likes of Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday, Jeff Caldwell, Jacob De Jesus, Omari Evans, Andrew Armstrong and Xavier Loyd competing for reps. With that said, the door is officially open for him to make a nice impression.

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