Just like that, we're just two weeks (and counting) away from Kansas City Chiefs training camp. Rookies and veterans will soon report before practices begin on July 29, and it's bound to be another classic Andy Reid-style production at Missouri Western State University.

Before players go away to St. Joseph, MO for camp, let's take an updated look at the state of the roster. Coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, general manager Brett Veach went to work and assembled a new-look collection of talent entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Some players will be mainstays in the upcoming season, whereas others may fail to make it out of camp with the Chiefs altogether.

Full 90-Man Chiefs Roster Entering Training Camp

Here's the full Kansas City pre-training camp roster, which features 91 players due to OT Chukwuebuka Godrick receiving a player exemption as an International Player Pathway alum.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Chiefs Roster: Offense

QB: Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes, Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Oladokun

Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes, Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Oladokun RB: Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson, Jadyn Ott, Brashard Smith, EJ Smith, Kenneth Walker

Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson, Jadyn Ott, Brashard Smith, EJ Smith, Kenneth Walker WR: Cyrus Allen, Andrew Armstrong, Jason Brownlee, Jeff Caldwell, Jacob De Jesus, Omari Evans, Jimmy Holiday, Xavier Loyd, Nikko Remigio, Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy

Cyrus Allen, Andrew Armstrong, Jason Brownlee, Jeff Caldwell, Jacob De Jesus, Omari Evans, Jimmy Holiday, Xavier Loyd, Nikko Remigio, Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy TE: Jake Briningstool, Noah Gray, John Michael Gyllenborg, Travis Kelce, Mason Pline, Tre Watson, Jared Wiley

Jake Briningstool, Noah Gray, John Michael Gyllenborg, Travis Kelce, Mason Pline, Tre Watson, Jared Wiley iOL: Mike Caliendo, C.J. Hanson, Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad, Pete Nygra, Trey Smith, Josh Thompson

Mike Caliendo, C.J. Hanson, Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad, Pete Nygra, Trey Smith, Josh Thompson OT: Kahlil Benson, Ethan Driskell, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole, Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Matt Waletzko

Chiefs Roster: Defense

DE: VJ Anthony, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Anthony Dunn, Ashton Gillotte, George Karlaftis, Tyreke Smith, R Mason Thomas,

VJ Anthony, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Anthony Dunn, Ashton Gillotte, George Karlaftis, Tyreke Smith, R Mason Thomas, DT: Cole Brevard, Marcus Harris, Chris Jones, Amari Mitchell, Omarr Norman-Lott, Damon Payne, Peter Woods, Khyiris Tonga

Cole Brevard, Marcus Harris, Chris Jones, Amari Mitchell, Omarr Norman-Lott, Damon Payne, Peter Woods, Khyiris Tonga LB: Kam Arnold, Jeffrey Bassa, Wesley Bissainthe, Nick Bolton, Cole Christiansen, Jack Cochrane, Ethan Downs, Cooper McDonald, Drue Tranquill

Kam Arnold, Jeffrey Bassa, Wesley Bissainthe, Nick Bolton, Cole Christiansen, Jack Cochrane, Ethan Downs, Cooper McDonald, Drue Tranquill CB: Jadon Canady, Mansoor Delane, Kaiir Elam, Kristian Fulton, Kevin Knowles, Kader Kohou, D'Arco Perkins-McAllister, Bryce Phillips, Melvin Smith, L'Jarius Sneed, Zelmar Vedder, Nohl Williams

Jadon Canady, Mansoor Delane, Kaiir Elam, Kristian Fulton, Kevin Knowles, Kader Kohou, D'Arco Perkins-McAllister, Bryce Phillips, Melvin Smith, L'Jarius Sneed, Zelmar Vedder, Nohl Williams S: Chamarri Conner, Alohi Gilman, Jaden Hicks, Tanner McCalister, Xavier Nwankpa, Chris Roland-Wallace, DeShon Singleton

Chiefs Roster: Special Teams

K: Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker P: Matt Araiza

Matt Araiza LS: James Winchester

Bubble Watch for Chiefs Training Camp

This summer puts NFL front offices and coaching staffs under pressure to make their full sweep of roster cuts by 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30. This allows everyone to get a complete look at the state of things coming out of camp and the preseason, but it also could lead to some chaos on the transaction front.

In the past, teams had until Tuesday to dwindle their rosters down to a final 53. Older years even featured multiple cut dates. For clubs like Kansas City, which added numerous new faces this offseason, self-scouting is critical.

It's a lock that centerpieces like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones will make the team, yet there's some uncertainty elsewhere.

As the depth chart comes together and the cream of the crop rises, any undrafted free agents or journeyman veterans may find themselves on the chopping block. The Chiefs' own draft picks and those with sizable contracts are naturally more likely to stick around.

Given their poor 2025 season, Kansas City is in a much better spot in the waiver wire order than usual. This could come to the organization's aid when deciding who to snag from another franchise or who can be cut and re-signed down the road. That order doesn't reset until after Week 3 of the 2026 regular season, creating an early edge for teams that previously struggled.

Organized team activities (OTAs) and the rest of the offseason program helped shape the roster to this point. Now, it's on the players to find ways to stand out — and their evaluators to gather as much information as possible.

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