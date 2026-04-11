This Offensive Lineman Linked With Chiefs at No. 9

The Kansas City Chiefs have a wide range of directions they can go with the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While edge rusher and wide receiver have been the popular suggestions for the Chiefs to take with the top-10 pick, according to draft analyst Todd McShay , offensive line is under consideration for Kansas City. And if that's the case, the Chiefs have their eyes on a specific offensive lineman.

McShay's Thoughts

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"It's not going to be [Francis] Mauigoa," McShay said. "If anything, I've heard it's going to be Spencer Fano if they take an offensive tackle."

How to Feel About This Rumor

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Quite frankly, the Chiefs should not invest the No. 9 pick on an offensive lineman, and for general manager Brett Veach to take a tackle inside the top 10 would mean that all of the wide receiver, edge rusher, and defensive back prospects are off the board, which is unlikely.

When taking into account what Veach said at the scouting combine, it would be shocking if Kansas City used that pick on, presumably, a right tackle, with left tackle assigned to Josh Simmons.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great question. And I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to [offensive line, [defensive] line, those positional values are there," Veach explained. "You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State."

"So, those are really, really good players," Veach continued. "It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior [defensive] line, edge rushers, they're hard to find.

Would Fano be the Wrong Choice?

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mauigoa is the safest offensive tackle in this year's draft, and if Kansas City is considering offensive line in the early portion of the first round , sometimes the safest option is the best option. Similar to the wide receiver position in this year's draft, Carnell Tate may not be the most talented prospect, but he is the most polished with little risk.

Fano has the potential to develop into a really sound offensive tackle, but Mauigoa provides stability, which has been lacking for Kansas City on the right side of the line. Additionally, this feels like a smoke screen, as there are too many other needs for the Chiefs to address at No. 9.