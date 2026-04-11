This Offensive Lineman Linked With Chiefs at No. 9
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The Kansas City Chiefs have a wide range of directions they can go with the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
While edge rusher and wide receiver have been the popular suggestions for the Chiefs to take with the top-10 pick, according to draft analyst Todd McShay, offensive line is under consideration for Kansas City. And if that's the case, the Chiefs have their eyes on a specific offensive lineman.
McShay's Thoughts
- "It's not going to be [Francis] Mauigoa," McShay said. "If anything, I've heard it's going to be Spencer Fano if they take an offensive tackle."
How to Feel About This Rumor
Quite frankly, the Chiefs should not invest the No. 9 pick on an offensive lineman, and for general manager Brett Veach to take a tackle inside the top 10 would mean that all of the wide receiver, edge rusher, and defensive back prospects are off the board, which is unlikely.
When taking into account what Veach said at the scouting combine, it would be shocking if Kansas City used that pick on, presumably, a right tackle, with left tackle assigned to Josh Simmons.
- “Yeah, I mean, it's a great question. And I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to [offensive line, [defensive] line, those positional values are there," Veach explained. "You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State."
- "So, those are really, really good players," Veach continued. "It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior [defensive] line, edge rushers, they're hard to find.
Would Fano be the Wrong Choice?
Mauigoa is the safest offensive tackle in this year's draft, and if Kansas City is considering offensive line in the early portion of the first round, sometimes the safest option is the best option. Similar to the wide receiver position in this year's draft, Carnell Tate may not be the most talented prospect, but he is the most polished with little risk.
Fano has the potential to develop into a really sound offensive tackle, but Mauigoa provides stability, which has been lacking for Kansas City on the right side of the line. Additionally, this feels like a smoke screen, as there are too many other needs for the Chiefs to address at No. 9.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.