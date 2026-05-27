Which Chiefs Rookies Could Be Among League Leaders in Year 1?

Of the Kansas City Chiefs' seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, the first four picks were spent on defensive players. While that strategy led the way for a rejuvenation to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit, it left the Chiefs thin in their offensive weaponry.

Most offseason statistic predictions are skewed toward offensive players, particularly through the lens of fantasy football. Between the defense-heavy draft and the typical challenges of guessing the future, it's not surprising that the Chiefs don't have many projected stat-padders in their rookie class.

Still, a pair of first-year Chiefs made an appearance in Mike Clay's rookie projections on ESPN.

Running back Emmett Johnson

The Chiefs selected Nebraska's Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the draft as the sixth running back off the board. In a thin running back class, Clay projects Johnson to accumulate 291 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but they are good for Clay's fourth-highest production mark for rookie runners. Johnson trails only No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, No. 32 pick Jadarian Price and No. 122 pick Mike Washington Jr.

Clay noted that it may be a steep climb to a contributing role for all but the top members of this class.

"In what was a weak running back class, Love and Price were the only players selected in the first two rounds, and there are no others with a clear path to a major role right away," Clay wrote. "Washington and Johnson will battle for primary backup duties, as will the likes of Kaelon Black (49ers) and Jonah Coleman (Broncos). Of the 218 backs who were drafted between Rounds 3 and 7 since 2012 and played at least one offensive snap as a rookie, only 22 (10.1%) reached 700 rushing yards and 14 (6.4%) had six or more rush TDs."

Johnson's competition won't just be surefire-starter Kenneth Walker III — he'll also have to work past 27-year-old former Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado. Though Demercado is only signed to a one-year deal, he has experience as a third-down back who should pair nicely with Walker. Johnson's long-term future is bright, but don't be surprised if he starts his rookie season as RB3.

Emmett Johnson was the sixth running back off the board at pick 161 in the 2026 NFL Draft.



That is the latest that RB6 has been selected in NFL Draft history. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) May 6, 2026

Cornerback Mansoor Delane

The only other Chief who appears in Clay's top-five projections is No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane. Clay projects Delane to record two interceptions in his first season, tying him for the highest projection in the rookie class. While two interceptions doesn't seem like much, Clay explained his rationale.

"These always seem super low, but that's intentional, Clay wrote. "Rookies have combined to average 41.7 interceptions per season over the past decade, including 37 last season. They have combined for fewer than 40 INTs in five of the past seven seasons, and first-rounders have combined for 13 picks over the past three seasons.

"Only six rookies have had five interceptions over the past decade, with Riq Woolen (six) the only player to exceed that number. Last season, Xavier Watts (five INTs) led all rookies and Denzel Burke (three) was the only other one with more than two."

While turnovers are tricky to predict, Delane's role won't be. After the exodus of cornerback talent this offseason, Delane should be on the field constantly throughout his first year.

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