Three Chiefs Players With the Most to Lose in Preseason Opener vs Rams

Time has flown by in the offseason, as the Kansas City Chiefs are just a week away from their preseason opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans will finally get to witness what all the hype is about from training camp and see which players will be able to carve out a role for the regular season.



While the mandatory roster cuts aren't for a few weeks, the first preseason game will play a major role in determining who makes the final 53-man cut, especially for a select few players.

Which Chiefs have the most to lose (or potentially gain) this Saturday against the Rams? Here are three players who will have a lot on the line in that matchup.

3. Garrett Nussmeier

With Patrick Mahomes likely sitting out the entire preseason, a door has opened for seventh-round draft selection Garrett Nussmeier to receive more playing time this weekend. The LSU product should be the second quarterback fans watch in preseason after second-stringer Justin Fields' day is over.

Now that he has an extended opportunity, Nussmeier's performance could have massive implications for his chances of securing the QB3 job. It will be his first real opportunity to play with the rest of the squad, and it's possible that he receives snaps with some of the first-team starters as well.

While it's highly unlikely that Chris Oladokun jumps him up the depth chart, K.C. is in a tricky situation with Nussmeier. If he plays poorly in the preseason, the Chiefs could decide to run with two quarterbacks on the active 53-man roster to open the campaign and leave Oladokun on the practice squad. Nussmeier cannot simply be placed on the practice squad like Oladokun as a drafted rookie, as he would first have to clear the NFL waiver wire.



Ultimately, Nussmeier has three weeks to make or break his spot on the roster, starting against Los Angeles.

2. Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The coaching staff is expected to play it safe with defensive end Ashton Gillotte's latest hamstring injury, making him questionable for the first few preseason games. An absence would allow fourth-year defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah to continue receiving first-team reps opposite George Karlaftis on the edge.



Coming off a 2025 season where he did not play any games due to a hamstring surgery, this could be Anudike-Uzomah's near-final chance to earn a permanent starting role on the D-line. Gillotte's injury is giving him an opportunity to work his way up the depth chart.

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anudike-Uzomah is running out of chances to live up to his first-round draft pick billing after being taken 31st overall three years ago. All Chiefs fans will be rooting for him to succeed, but there's no doubt that he has quite a lot to lose this weekend if he doesn't have a strong showing.

1. Kahlil Benson

After practicing with the first team for all but one day of training camp, the undrafted rookie out of Indiana has a real chance to start at right tackle over Jaylon Moore in Preseason Week 1. It will be a huge opportunity for Benson, who could make a major statement in his first preseason action.



Young offensive linemen can easily get overwhelmed in situations like this and make costly mistakes. Benson will need to stay level-headed, trust his technique, and avoid letting the moment get too big when he takes the field.

Whether he starts or not remains to be seen, but he's going to get at least a quarter or two worth of playing time this weekend. How he performs compared to Moore will be a massive factor in determining whether he makes the 53-man roster or potentially starts the regular-season opener against Denver.

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