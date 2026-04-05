What Chiefs Visit With David Bailey Means for First Round Projections

With the Chiefs less than three weeks away from strengthening their team in the 2026 NFL Draft, the organization is now looking to boost their top-30 visits. This week alone, the team has scheduled visits with some of the top prospects.

Kansas City has multiple positions that are needing some depth pieces, but one position has been on a lot of fans’ minds. The Chiefs are needing a key defensive end that can generate pressure with ease.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year’s 6-11 team will look a lot different after this offseason too. Many key pieces for the defense have either been traded or left in free agency. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will also be looking for a player that can line up alongside him and cause pressure.

The Chiefs have scheduled a top-30 visit for Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey. He is projected to be drafted within the first five picks, so this meeting has caused some commotion with some NFL analysts.

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are looking into the idea of trading up from their ninth overall pick. This could cause Kansas City to be looking for an edge rusher, and David Bailey might be right for the taking.

The Chiefs are looking into the idea of trading up from No. 9 overall, per @RapSheet.



Kansas City would likely be targeting a pass rusher in this scenario. pic.twitter.com/OQ06sdFhtf — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 3, 2026

Bailey is 6-foot-4 and has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the Big 12. As an edge rusher, he has the explosiveness that the Chiefs have been missing. They were ranked near the bottom of the league in pressures on opposing quarterbacks, and a player like Bailey would be key to strengthening their defensive core.

He also has the body type to bully offensive tackles with his speed too. The quickness and change of direction is there, and he also has a bit of a jolt when it comes to racing around the edge.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a recent mock draft on CBS Sports, it predicts the Chiefs to trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the third overall pick. They are projecting Kansas City to take Bailey with that selection.

He has all the makings to be an early first-round pick, and with Rueben Bain Jr. still having questions about his wingspan, the Chiefs might be wanting to take a bigger risk and move up in the draft to select a different defensive end.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Bailey’s ability to use his skills at such a high volume, drafting him would be a smart choice for a team that has not been able to get quarterbacks down on the ground. Kansas City will be using this top-30 visit as a measuring point to see whether they want to take the risk of trading up to get him.