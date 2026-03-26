If Chiefs Want Bain, One Legend Is In His Corner

The 2026 NFL Draft is getting closer, and many mock drafts still have different opinions. For Kansas City, they have the 9th and 29th pick of the first round. The team will be looking for impactful players that can fit their role immediately.

After a 6-11 season last year, head coach Andy Reid is going to want to make a return to the Super Bowl after not making it for the first time in four years. With key losses to the defensive side of the ball this offseason, the Chiefs will be using the draft more effectively than ever.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Many NFL analysts have mentioned the idea of Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. falling to the Chiefs with the 9th pick. After some concerns about his arm length showed up, and him not competing in the scouting combine, his draft spot keeps falling.

Earlier this week, NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe talked to Miami DL coach, and Hall of Fame player, Jason Taylor about two of his players being first-round prospects.

1-on-1 chat with Hall of Famer & Miami DL coach Jason Taylor sharing cool stories of his hands-on role in Rueben Bain Jr. & Akheem Mesidor development + how a direct convo about need to change their bodies helped them become 1st round prospects. pic.twitter.com/eRKhvIGqei — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 25, 2026

“He’s a guy that loves football,” Taylor said about Bain, “He loves his family, he loves football, and he’s totally committed to it.”

The Chiefs were towards the bottom of the league in sacks on opposing quarterbacks. With not a lot of sacks, there also was not much pressure too. Kansas City needs a guy like Bain that can will his way through an offensive line.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although the concerns about his arms may transfer to the professional level, Bain recorded 9.5 sacks in Miami’s season. He was a sheer force on the defensive side of the ball.

“He understands the history of the game,” Taylor added, “He understands where he wants to be, and he uses the resources he has available to him.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Bain dominated his pro day appearance. His motor showed to have an extra gear in some of his drills, and he also showed how precise the angles he takes to get to the quarterback are. The mobility he has could make him move back up the draft chart.

Even with his 6-foot-2 stature and 30-inch arms, Bain forced 83 pressures last year. His angles and shiftiness will allow for him to be a day-one starter in the league, and the Chiefs could use just that.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Hall of Fame talent teaching him how to play the game, Bain has the knowledge on becoming a star. Taylor was teaching his players how to be pros immediately.

“I always treated them like pros,” Taylor said, “I’ve always told the guys in the room, like, be a pro. I’m always going to treat you that way.”