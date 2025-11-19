Where Chiefs' 2026 NFL Draft Selection Spot Currently Projects
The Kansas City Chiefs have become familiar with the NFL Draft, and more familiar with choosing at the end of the first round. Last season, the Chiefs held the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, before swapping with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 32nd pick in the first round to draft Josh Simmons.
With the Chiefs dominating the AFC since Patrick Mahomes became the franchise's starting quarterback, the Chiefs typically find themselves in the latter half of the draft selection process. But being 5-5 going into Week 12, their projection spells some concern if you're a member of the front office.
Where the Chiefs Project:
According to multiple sources, including Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Network, the Chiefs currently hold spot 15 in the 2026 NFL Draft selection process. Right smack dead in the middle could either bode well or come back to bite the franchise if they don't make some changes on the field this season.
According to NFLDraftBuzz.com, the Chiefs hold the 15th overall pick, the 46th overall pick (second round), the 80th overall pick (third round), the 115th overall pick (fourth round), and two fifth round picks, at slot numbers 154th and 176th overall.
The Chiefs still have time to push their selection projection back further, but that only happens if they get back to their winning ways. The longest winning streak this season for the Chiefs was three, and they've had two two-game losing streaks already this season.
2025 is still a season in the works, and while the Chiefs sit middle of the pack in the draft projection right now, things could change in the upcoming weeks. For example, of the teams in spots 19-32, those are teams that make the playoffs, something the Chiefs could still easily do this season.
And even if the Chiefs miss the playoffs this season, they still have a ton of pieces they can build their franchise around. While no team wants to lose to have a top draft pick, Kansas City might do well in having a selection process early for once, especially if they miss the playoffs this season.
But before jumping to conclusions, the Chiefs have several competitors they can collect victories over still this season. In Week 12, Kansas City hosts the Indianapolis Colts, a franchise that doesn't hold a first-round draft pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. The 8-2 Colts are beatable; the Chiefs just have to know that they are.
