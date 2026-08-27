Why Did the Chiefs Trade for Offensive Lineman Joshua Ezeudu?

The Kansas City Chiefs made a move to bolster their offensive line depth this week, sending a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu. While any acquisitions in late August could indicate that parts of a team's offseason haven't quite gone according to plan, the Chiefs' logic appears easy to understand.

So, why did the Chiefs make this move before roster cutdown day arrives on Sunday?

First of all, while I am at least mildly alarmed by the way head coach Andy Reid discussed left tackle Josh Simmons' back injury on Wednesday, I don't think Ezeudu's addition should be too closely connected to Simmons' status. Meanwhile, right guard Trey Smith has returned to practice, putting him in line to return for Week 1.

Ezeudu, who was apparently on New York's roster bubble, came to KC for roughly the same price the Chiefs received from the Atlanta Falcons in their Wanya Morris trade, when KC sent Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Atlanta for a 2027 sixth-rounder. If Simmons or Smith miss significant time, the Chiefs will have problems that Ezeudu shouldn't be asked to solve.

Josh Simmons is “day-to-day” 💀



But there’s reason for optimism 👀 pic.twitter.com/38JwExC2sb — Chiefs on KCSN (@chiefs_kcsn) August 27, 2026

To my eye, Ezeudu's addition is a larger condemnation of the Chiefs' view of their general O-line depth. While Kahlil Benson's storybook offseason suffered a setback in KC's second preseason game, I still believe the team's optimism for Benson is real. I want to see more from second-year undrafted tackle Esa Pole, but I liked the upside he flashed late in the 2025 season.

The team's interior O-line gets thin quickly. Even if Benson remains the first man up at guard (while Hunter Nourzad seems to be the clear backup to Creed Humphrey at center), Nourzad, Mike Caliendo, Pete Nygra, C.J. Hanson and the rest of the depth chart haven't separated themselves as players the team can entirely trust in a pinch.

It's also worth noting that the Chiefs referred to Ezeudu as a guard in their transaction announcement and list him as a guard on their official roster online. That may just be a short-term bookkeeping measure, as Ezeudu's experience at tackle could become relevant in the weeks to come, but it stands out at the moment.

The downside of this move, aside from the draft capital cost to acquire a player who was available as a free agent in March, is that the Chiefs felt such a need to add a more trustworthy body to the group they had throughout training camp. Even with the highest waiver claim priority they've had in more than a decade, they must have feared that Ezeudu would not have fallen to their slot (or that the Giants needed a tiny bit of motivation to move on from him, though that cost was minimal).

With Ezeudu on a one-year deal, the Chiefs could realistically only have him on the roster for a handful of months, or he could use this season to make a case to become one of the Chiefs' utilityman backups for years to come. Either way, the room has a bit more certainty now than it did before the trade.

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