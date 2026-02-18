Why Chiefs’ McDuffie Wouldn’t Solve Everyone’s Issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trent McDuffie might’ve arrived at the best possible NFL destination in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Unfortunately, it might’ve also been the worst possible team.

After playing a significant role in Super Bowl berths each of his first three NFL seasons, McDuffie is now a potential trade candidate. The Chiefs entered the offseason with the league’s worst cap situation and McDuffie is due for a lucrative second NFL contract.

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs have history of trading young cornerbacks

Plus, he’s a trade candidate for a team with a history of trading solid defensive backs for solid draft capital. McDuffie is clearly better than his Chiefs predecessors, though. And a few analysts see the Los Angeles Rams as an ideal landing spot.

But former Super Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings said Tuesday he doesn’t see McDuffie changing a porous Rams secondary all by himself.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I don't know if even Caleb Downs, if one player is going to change that much,” Jennings said on Tuesday’s edition of First Things First. “Because those numbers are glaring, obviously.”

Those numbers include 19 passing touchdowns allowed over the season’s final nine games, worst in the league over that period. The Rams also have five players – Kam Curl, Cobie Durant, Ahkello Witherspoon, Roger McCreary and Derion Kendrick – ready to hit free agency next month.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) knocks the ball out of the hands of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. The ball was recovered by Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) and runback for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Remember Jalen Ramsey?

Downs, widely projected as a top-10 selection in April’s draft, wouldn’t be available when the Rams draft at No. 29. But the Chiefs aren’t the only team with a history of successful trades involving cornerbacks.

In 2019, Les Snead and the Rams sent a pair of first-rounders to Jacksonville for Jalen Ramsey.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In fact, since the Rams drafted Jared Goff first overall in 2016, they’ve incredibly drafted only once in the first round – edge rusher Jared Verse in 2024. This April, the Rams have two first-rounders, at least for now, after getting Atlanta’s top pick in a draft-day trade last year.

So, considering that MVP Matthew Stafford could be in his final season, would the Rams go all-in with one or both of those first-rounders for McDuffie or Downs?

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Trent McDuffie is a fantastic corner in this league,” Jennings said. “Shut-down guy. We know who he is. Caleb Downs, a rookie, putting that type of pressure on a young guy coming in. Can he have that type of impact? Would he be a great addition? Absolutely, but talk about the guys that are leaving, they need a complete overhaul.

“So, they have to find a way to try to piece this thing together, either in free agency or in the draft. So, use your picks wisely, which they will. … You got to get the secondary up to par, because you have the pass-rush. But sometimes your pass-rush can get worn down and you need to rely on the back end, and they just weren't able to do that this year.”

